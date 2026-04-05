Jaishankar talks with Gulf leaders amid Trump's 48-hr ultimatum to Iran

As Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to Iran approached, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with leaders across the Gulf region to take stock of the fast-changing situation in West Asia.

He posted on X that he had spoken with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Araghchi, about rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. He also spoke with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

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Had a telecon on the ongoing conflict with PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar this evening. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 5, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that there is a "good chance" of reaching a deal to end the war with Iran.

Trump expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached by Monday, just hours before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face possible military action.

"I think there is a good chance tomorrow. They are negotiating now," Trump told a Fox News journalist.

However, the US president made it clear that if a deal is not reached soon, he is ready to take aggressive steps, including destroying Iranian infrastructure and taking control of the country's oil fields. He warned that missing the deadline could lead to widespread destruction, with "bridges and power plants dropping all over their country."

"If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil," Trump warned.

'Open the fcking strait, you crazy bastrds'

The remarks came shortly after Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform, warned Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its power plants and bridges.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the fuckin' strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he said in the post.

"History repeats itself. Operation Eagle Claw, a historic US military failure in Iran's Tabas Desert, April 24, 1980," Iran's embassy said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Axios, Trump said his envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, are in intensive talks with Iranian officials.

"The negotiations are going well, but you never get to the finish line with the Iranians," he said.

He added that both sides were close to agreeing on direct talks a few days ago, but expressed frustration over delays.

"But then they said they will meet us in five days. So I said, 'Why five days?' I felt they were not being serious. So I attacked the bridge," Trump said, as quoted by Axios.

The US president was referring to a recent strike on a key bridge connecting Tehran with northern Iran.

On Thursday, Trump said that Iran's biggest bridge had been hit and, in a strongly worded statement, urged Tehran to make a deal before it is "too late."

Middle East war

The Israel-US vs Iran war, now in its second month, began after Israel and the US launched a surprise attack on Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior leaders.

In response, Iran carried out strikes on US bases and closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes. Iran later allowed some friendly countries, including China, Russia, India, Pakistan and Iraq, to continue using the route.

(With ANI inputs)