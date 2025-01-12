Jaishankar To Represent India At Donald Trump’s Swearing-In As 47th US President

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump on January 20. The event, marking Trump’s return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, is set to take place following an invitation from the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

According to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Jaishankar’s visit will include not only his attendance at the ceremony but also meetings with representatives of the incoming US administration. The minister will also engage with other global dignitaries attending the event, emphasizing India’s commitment to fostering international relations.

“On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America,” the MEA statement read.

Trump’s inauguration comes just weeks after the US Congress certified his electoral victory on January 6. Securing 312 electoral votes, Trump was declared the winner against his opponent, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the certification process, which proceeded smoothly without any objections from lawmakers. Republican legislators in the House chamber gave a standing ovation when the results were formally announced, followed by a rare bipartisan standing ovation as Harris declared the joint session dissolved.

The certification process lasted around 30 minutes, with lawmakers, including Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Deb Fischer, and Representatives Bryan Steil and Joe Morelle, assisting in the vote count. Vice President-elect JD Vance was also present during the session.

The ceremonial inauguration on January 20 will be closely watched globally, marking Trump’s second term in the Oval Office. For India, Jaishankar’s attendance signals a continued commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the United States, particularly in light of shared interests in economic collaboration, security, and global challenges.

Jaishankar’s planned meetings with members of the incoming administration are expected to lay the groundwork for enhanced cooperation between the two nations in the years ahead.