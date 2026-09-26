Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /'Countries far from conflicts are being penalised': Jaishankar's warning at UNGA

'Countries far from conflicts are being penalised': Jaishankar's warning at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warns at UNGA that Gulf and Ukraine conflicts are hurting distant countries, while calling for safe shipping and secure energy supplies.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
'Countries far from conflicts are being penalised': Jaishankar's warning at UNGA
Image Credit: ANI screen grab. EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Countries far from conflicts are being penalised': Jaishankar's warning at UNGA
2
3
4
5