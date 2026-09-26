External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday told the UN General Assembly that wars in Ukraine and the Gulf are imposing costs on countries far from the fighting, with energy, food and global trade taking the hit. He called attacks on commercial ships and seafarers unacceptable and said India was ready to help protect food and energy security.
Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Jaishankar said wars were hurting countries that had little role in starting them and little influence over how they ended.
"Countries far from conflicts are being penalised for no fault of theirs. Those most impacted often have the least say. This assembly must face up to the true state of affairs. This year, we are witnessing a conflict in the Gulf, one that is exacerbating an already difficult situation. We remain deeply concerned over continuing hostilities. The targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers transiting international waterways is simply unacceptable. India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, ensure protection of civilians, and uninterrupted flow of energy and commerce," he said.
The warning comes as disruption in the Middle East continues to affect energy markets. Brent crude was trading close to $100 a barrel earlier this week amid concern over supplies and the Gulf conflict. Saudi Arabia has also restarted operations at its East-West Pipeline after recent drone attacks. Reuters reported that Saudi exports through the Strait of Hormuz had increased in recent days.
Jaishankar's comments on seafarers followed a separate Indian move at the UN. India and Liberia launched the Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers in New York on September 25. The UN calendar confirms that the initiative was organised by the permanent missions of the two countries.
The group brings together countries involved in ship ownership, registration and the supply of seafarers. India has also proposed a Seafarers Emergency Support Network to connect maritime authorities and embassies during emergencies and help with distress alerts, medical care, contact with families and evacuation.
On Ukraine, Jaishankar repeated India's call for an end to the fighting and linked the war to pressure on food and energy supplies.
"The conflict in Ukraine, now in its fifth year, is equally concerning. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, endless war must give way now to an end to war. India supports ongoing initiatives to bring peace. Even as this is underway, there is an urgent need to address the security of seafarers and the supply of food, grains, and energy."
Earlier this month, Jaishankar said India was in contact with both Russia and Ukraine and was trying to help find ways to reduce the fighting. He said the war would end through dialogue and negotiations rather than changes in trade flows.
Jaishankar also addressed the Middle East and India's support for a two-state solution.
"India is prepared to do everything possible to ameliorate this situation, especially with regard to food and energy security. Tensions and violence also regrettably continue in West Asia or the Middle East. We strongly believe that a durable and lasting peace requires a two-state solution. In the meanwhile, India is contributing to humanitarian assistance and relief efforts for the Palestinian people. Let us recognise that peace is not just the absence of war. If the world is subjected to continuous threats and pressures, then we are really living on the edge of an abyss. All it takes is one more step to push us over. Therefore, it is imperative to strengthen stability, security, and predictability. These are crucial elements of the enabling environment for peace."
The two-state issue has also been part of this week's UN meetings. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on September 22 that the goal was independent Israeli and Palestinian states living side by side in peace and security.
Jaishankar also used his UNGA speech to call for action against state-sponsored and cross-border terrorism. "A persistent threat to peace has been the scourge of terrorism. That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered."
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