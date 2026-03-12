NewsWorldIndia's masterstroke? How New Delhi secured safe passage in Hormuz while US, Israel face bans
India's masterstroke? How New Delhi secured safe passage in Hormuz while US, Israel face bans
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has negotiated safe passage for Indian oil tankers through Iran’s blockade amid a worsening global energy crisis, according to an IANS report. The relief came after talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.”
(This is a developing story.)
