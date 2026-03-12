Advertisement
NewsWorldIndia's masterstroke? How New Delhi secured safe passage in Hormuz while US, Israel face bans
IRAN STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSURE

India's masterstroke? How New Delhi secured safe passage in Hormuz while US, Israel face bans

The relief came after talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.”

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 10:57 AM IST|Source:
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has negotiated safe passage for Indian oil tankers through Iran’s blockade amid a worsening global energy crisis, according to an IANS report. The relief came after talks between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.”

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

