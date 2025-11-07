Jakarta Mosque Blast: 54 Injured In Kelapa Gading; Police Find Bomb-Making Materials

As many as 54 people were injured in a powerful blast inside the mosque of a school complex in Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta on Friday afternoon, November 7. The explosion occurred in the Kelapa Gading area of North Jakarta and brought on an immediate security response.

City police chief Asep Edi Suheri, in a televised news conference, confirmed the incident and said that police were actively investigating the cause of the explosion at the site.

Evidence Suggests Terror Link

Preliminary investigations at the blast site have yielded a number of items that point to terrorist activity, the media has reported.

Materials Found: It was reported that the authorities found a body vest, firearms, and even components used for bomb-making near the site.

Damage and Injuries: While photos of the mosque indicated no significant structural damage, the 54 injured suffered minor to serious burns due to the proximity of the blast.

Ongoing Investigation

Police and other security personnel have sealed the area as investigations continue. The focus remains on identifying the perpetrators and their specific motive for the attack on the mosque, which is located within the premises of a school. The police chief has assured the public that all resources are being deployed to ascertain the facts and ensure justice for the victims.

