Months after India’s Operation Sindoor, the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is reportedly attempting to revive its operations with assistance from elements within the Pakistani Army and government. The counterterrorism operation, which targeted JeM’s Bahawalpur headquarters, resulted in the deaths of several family members of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, including his close relatives.

Launch of a Women-Only Brigade

In a notable shift in strategy, JeM has announced the formation of its first-ever women’s brigade, named “Jamaat-ul-Mominaat.” This marks a major departure from the group’s long-standing practice of excluding women from direct participation in armed activities.

The decision was revealed in a letter attributed to Maulana Masood Azhar, a UN-designated terrorist, stating that recruitment for the new unit commenced on October 8, 2025, at Markaz Usman-o-Ali in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

JeM’s Response to Operation Sindoor

Last month, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri released a video confirming that Operation Sindoor had killed several members of Azhar’s family. During the operation, Indian forces struck JeM’s headquarters in southern Punjab, dealing a significant blow to the group’s leadership and infrastructure.

Leadership and Recruitment Drive

According to intelligence reports, the women’s brigade will be led by Sadiya Azhar, the sister of Masood Azhar. Her husband, Yusuf Azhar, was killed on May 7 during India’s strike on JeM’s Markaz Subhanallah base.

Sources indicate that the organization has begun recruiting wives of JeM commanders and economically vulnerable women studying at JeM-affiliated religious centers across Bahawalpur, Karachi, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Haripur, and Mansehra.

Strategic Shift in JeM’s Ideology

Traditionally rooted in Deobandi ideology, JeM had long prohibited women from taking part in jihad or combat operations. However, after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the group appears to have reassessed its approach.

Intelligence inputs suggest that Masood Azhar and his brother Talha al-Saif jointly approved the formation of this exclusive female unit, integrating women into JeM’s broader operational framework.

Global Pattern of Female Militancy

While organizations such as ISIS, Boko Haram, Hamas, and the LTTE have previously deployed women in suicide missions, groups like JeM, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) had historically avoided such tactics. Analysts now believe JeM’s new initiative could signal its intent to train and deploy female suicide bombers in upcoming operations.

Rebuilding Terror Infrastructure

Following Operation Sindoor, JeM, along with HM and LeT, has reportedly relocated its bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in northwestern Pakistan.

In an attempt to rebuild its destroyed network, Pakistan is reportedly supporting fundraising initiatives. As per an IANS report from August, JeM launched an online fundraising campaign via EasyPaisa, aiming to collect Rs 3.91 billion to construct 313 new markaz (centers) across Pakistan.