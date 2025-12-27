James’ Concert In Bangladesh Cancelled After Mob Attack; Over 25 Injured

Dhaka: A concert by popular Bangladeshi singer James was cancelled in Faridpur, nearly 120 kilometres from Dhaka, after violence broke out at the venue, leaving more than 25 people injured, according to local media reports. The incident has once again brought attention to rising concerns over attacks on artists, performers, and cultural spaces across Bangladesh.

Concert Called Off Due To Attack

As per reports, the concert was scheduled to begin around 9 pm on Friday and was part of celebrations marking the anniversary of a local school. However, the programme had to be called off after a group of assailants attempted to force their way into the venue and allegedly hurled bricks and stones at the audience.

Residents said students present at the venue tried to stop the attackers, but tensions quickly escalated. Citing safety concerns, local authorities eventually ordered the cancellation of the event, Bangladesh’s leading daily The Daily Star reported.

On Friday, 26 December, James, the iconic voice of Bangladeshi rock was scheduled to headline the 185th anniversary concert of Faridpur Zilla School. What should have been a celebration turned into chaos when an extremist group attacked the venue, vandalized property, and forced… pic.twitter.com/htpsEdxQys Dipanwita Rumi(দীপান্বিতা রুমী) (@dipanwitarumi) December 26, 2025

Nasreen Flags ‘Worrying Pattern’

The incident triggered strong reactions, including from exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen, who described the attack as part of a broader and worrying pattern in the country. In a post on social media platform X, Nasreen said cultural institutions such as Chhayanaut and Udichi known for promoting music, theatre, dance and folk traditions had earlier been reduced to ashes. She claimed that radical elements had prevented James from performing at the Faridpur event.

Referring to previous incidents, Nasreen said renowned musician Siraj Ali Khan, grandson of legendary maestro Ali Akbar Khan, recently returned to India without performing in Dhaka due to security concerns. She also mentioned that Arman Khan, son of classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan, declined an invitation to perform in the capital, citing fears over the safety of artists.

James, one of Bangladesh’s most celebrated singer songwriters and the frontman of rock band Nagar Baul, enjoys a massive following in the country. He has also lent his voice to several popular Hindi film songs, including Bheegi Bheegi from Gangster and Alvida from Life In A Metro.

Government Faces Criticism Over Mob Violence

Observers say the disruption of a concert by an artist of James’ stature highlights how emboldened radical groups have become in recent months. Cultural organisations, journalists and media houses have increasingly reported attacks, often with little visible intervention from authorities.

The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has faced criticism from several quarters, with critics alleging a failure to curb mob violence. Some have also claimed that the deteriorating law and order situation could be used as grounds to delay elections currently slated for February.