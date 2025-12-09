Japan Earthquake Alert: 7.5 Magnitude Quake Shakes Nation, 30 Injured; Authorities Issue Warning

Japan Earthquake Alert: A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan, leaving at least 30 people injured. The Japan Meteorological Agency informed that the quake struck at 11:15 pm local time on Monday off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture at a depth of 54 kilometres.

Meanwhile, according to IANS, local media reported, quoting the government, that the earthquake triggered tsunami waves that reached heights of up to 70 centimetres along the Pacific coast.

Kyodo News reported that the Japan Meteorological Agency has also warned that the tremor could be followed by another earthquake of similar or even higher magnitude in the same region in the coming days.

The earthquake occurred along a trench running off the coasts of Hokkaido and northeastern Japan, a zone where major earthquakes can be triggered as the Pacific Plate subducts beneath the Honshu main island, according to the agency.

The meteorological agency later revised the quake's magnitude from an earlier estimate of 7.6 and issued a warning of tsunami waves of up to 3 metres following the tremor.

Japan On Alert After Earthquake

Following the tremor, the weather agency issued a special alert for a massive quake along the trench, known as the 'Off the Coast of Hokkaido and Sanriku Subsequent Earthquake Advisory', which is activated after an earthquake with a confirmed magnitude of 7.0 or greater.

The agency has assessed that there is a one-in-100 chance of an earthquake of magnitude 8 or higher occurring within the next seven days.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged residents in the affected regions to remain alert for updates from authorities over the next week or so, and to make preparations for a possible subsequent quake, including by securing furniture and household items.

(With IANS inputs)