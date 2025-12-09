Japan Earthquake M7.5: Walls Ripped Apart — Emergency Declared As 30 Injured And Aftershocks Loom | SHOCKING VIDEO

A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of northern Japan on Monday night, injuring at least 30 people and causing widespread disruption. Initially reported as a magnitude 7.6 quake but later downgraded to 7.5 by the JMA, the quake caused a Tsunami warning and building structural damage.

Shaking Walls: Viral Video Captures Intensity Of Tremor

Shocking footage has emerged on social media, documenting the earthquake's immediate impact, including one video from inside a newsroom that went viral almost immediately.

Office Chaos: The 1 minute 54 second video, reportedly from the Hachinohe city branch of broadcaster ABA Aomori Asahi Broadcasting, shows the walls shaking violently, papers flying off desks, and equipment barely holding position as the powerful tremors hit.

Destruction of Infrastructure: The quake damaged roads—footage shows crevasses, with at least one car stuck in a hole—and left shattered glass strewn over roads and pavements across the affected regions.

Japan: The moment the M7.6 earthquake hit Hachinohe City - captured from the Aomori Asahi Broadcasting Hachinohe branch office pic.twitter.com/ppJdYIxwoo — Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) December 8, 2025

Casualties And Power Outages

Dozens were injured in the earthquake, including one seriously hurt in the northern island of Hokkaido.

Casualties and Fire: Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed that 30 people were injured due to the quake off the coast of the Aomori region. Government spokesman Minoru Kihara confirmed one confirmed blaze at a house.

Freezing Temperatures: The tremors have left some 2,700 homes in Aomori without power in freezing temperatures, though most power was restored within hours.

Tsunami Warning And Safety Precautions

The JMA at first issued a severe warning for possible tsunami waves as high as three metres - 10 feet - and caused mass evacuations.

Evacuation: The emergency services advised around 28,000 people to leave their homes; media reports suggested that some makeshift shelters reached full capacity.

Actual Waves: The largest waves recorded in the end reached 70 centimeters - 28 inches, and the warnings were lifted after several hours.

Transportation & Nuclear: Shinkansen bullet train service was suspended to conduct track checks, but officials have confirmed that no abnormalities were detected at the Higashidori or Onagawa nuclear power facilities.

Prime Minister Takaichi called on residents to remain vigilant, citing the JMA's view that the quake raised the possibility of similar or larger shakes in the days ahead.

"Please listen to information from the JMA or local governments for about a week and check if the furniture is fixed. and be prepared to evacuate when you feel shaking," she said.

