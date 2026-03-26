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NewsWorldJapan earthquake today: 6.2 Magnitude quake hits Honshu, No tsunami warning
JAPAN EARTHQUAKE TODAY

Japan earthquake today: 6.2 Magnitude quake hits Honshu, No tsunami warning

Japan earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Japan on Thursday. As of now, there are no reports of major damage or tsunami risk.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Japan earthquake today: 6.2 Magnitude quake hits Honshu, No tsunami warningImage credit: freepik

Japan earthquake today: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Japan on Thursday. As of now, there are no reports of major damage or tsunami risk. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, the quake occurred off the east coast of Honshu, the country’s largest and most populated island. The tremor was recorded at a depth of around 10 kilometres.

Authorities confirmed that no tsunami advisories were issued following the earthquake. Reports from local media, including The Japan News, indicated that the situation remained under control after the tremor.

Officials are closely monitoring developments and assessing whether any further safety measures are required.

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The latest quake came shortly after another earthquake was recorded a day earlier. On Wednesday evening, a 4.2-magnitude tremor struck southeast of Hyogo Prefecture. That quake occurred at a depth of about 20 kilometres.

Situation under watch

So far, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties from either of the earthquakes. However, authorities continue to keep a close watch on the situation as a precaution.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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