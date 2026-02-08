Japan Election: ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi wins big; PM Modi congratulates

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition swept Sunday's snap election, securing a supermajority that unlocks her tax cut and defence boost agenda.

Her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) blasted past the 233-seat majority mark within two hours of polls closing, eyeing one of its strongest results ever. Teamed with the Japan Innovation Party (Ishin), they now hold two-thirds of House seats, letting her bypass the uncooperative upper house.

Japan held early general elections on February 8, 2026, for all 465 seats in the House of Representatives.

Earlier exit polls project Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) winning 274-328 seats in the 465-member Lower House, far exceeding the 233 needed for a majority. With coalition partner Ishin no Kai, the bloc eyes 302-366 seats total, securing a commanding two-thirds supermajority.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her landmark victory. In an X post, PM Modi said, “Congratulations Sanae Takaichi on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability, and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights.”

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, aged 64, took office in October 2025 as LDP leader and called this rare winter election to lock in a fresh mandate. She rides high on popularity thanks to her straight-talking style and tireless work ethic, which resonate strongly with younger voters.

In office, she ramped up military spending to counter China and pushed sales-tax cuts, though markets fretted over the move.

A lone LDP win of 233-plus seats marks her personal triumph, solidifying Lower House control. US President Donald Trump's Thursday endorsement could fire up conservatives but risk moderates. Polls forecast her LDP-Ishin bloc grabbing around 300 of 465 seats, 289 single-member and 176 proportional. Coalition failure to hit majority might force her exit, reviving Japan's PM turnover chaos. Polls shut at 8 pm local time, with quick projections due.

















