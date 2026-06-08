Japan issues tsunami advisory after strong 7.8 magnitude quake hits Philippines

Japan's weather agency on Monday issued tsunami advisories for its region from Ibaraki Prefecture on the country's eastern Pacific coast to the island prefecture of Okinawa in the south after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines earlier today.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck offshore in the southern Philippines on Monday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

The tectonic quake occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of 33 km, with its epicentre located 32 km southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani Province, Mindanao Island.

PHIVOLCS immediately issued a tsunami warning for nine coastal provinces, urging residents to evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland. The agency warned that the first tsunami waves were expected to arrive on Monday morning and could continue for several hours.

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Local media reported that the earthquake damaged some buildings and caused power outages, with tremors felt across neighbouring provinces. Officials said areas nearest the epicentre experienced strong shaking.

As of now, there are no reports of significant damage or casualties in the Philippines or Indonesia. The quake struck offshore near Mindanao, the Philippines’ second-largest island, in one of the world’s most seismically active regions.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a major zone of tectonic plate boundaries prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) also issued an early tsunami warning for parts of northeastern Indonesia following the quake.

(with IANS inputs)



