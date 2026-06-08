Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053662https://zeenews.india.com/world/japan-issues-tsunami-advisory-after-strong-7-8-magnitude-quake-hits-philippines-3053662.html
NewsWorldJapan issues tsunami advisory after strong 7.8 magnitude quake hits Philippines
JAPAN TSUNAMI WARNING

Japan issues tsunami advisory after strong 7.8 magnitude quake hits Philippines

Japan's weather agency on Monday issued tsunami advisories for its region from Ibaraki Prefecture on the country's eastern Pacific coast to the island prefecture of Okinawa in the south after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines earlier today.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Japan issues tsunami advisory after strong 7.8 magnitude quake hits Philippines(Image: IANS)

Japan's weather agency on Monday issued tsunami advisories for its region from Ibaraki Prefecture on the country's eastern Pacific coast to the island prefecture of Okinawa in the south after a strong earthquake hit the Philippines earlier today.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck offshore in the southern Philippines on Monday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).
The tectonic quake occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time at a depth of 33 km, with its epicentre located 32 km southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani Province, Mindanao Island.

PHIVOLCS immediately issued a tsunami warning for nine coastal provinces, urging residents to evacuate to higher ground or move farther inland. The agency warned that the first tsunami waves were expected to arrive on Monday morning and could continue for several hours.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Local media reported that the earthquake damaged some buildings and caused power outages, with tremors felt across neighbouring provinces. Officials said areas nearest the epicentre experienced strong shaking.

As of now, there are no reports of significant damage or casualties in the Philippines or Indonesia. The quake struck offshore near Mindanao, the Philippines’ second-largest island, in one of the world’s most seismically active regions.

The Philippines lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a major zone of tectonic plate boundaries prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) also issued an early tsunami warning for parts of northeastern Indonesia following the quake.

(with IANS inputs)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Alexander Zverev
Alexander Zverev wins maiden Grand Slam title at French Open 2026
DK Shivakumar
'BJP, JD(S) cannot create another DK Shivakumar': Karnataka CM
Mohammad Saleem Safi
Mohammad Saleem Safi creates Test history, becomes 3rd Afghanistan pacer to...
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Agreement very close: Trump warns Iran of military action if nuclear deal fail
Bandar
'So happy, Bob': Sunny Deol cheers for Bobby Deol after Bandar release
Salim Kumar
National award-winning actor Salim Kumar cremated with state honours in Kerala
Monaco Grand Prix
Antonelli wins Monaco GP, Hamilton bags P2 as Verstappen retires on Lap 1
Gujarat Titans
4 players Gujarat Titans might release despite reaching IPL 2026 final
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
Trump knows Mojtaba's location? US Prez claims Iran's Supreme Leader 'injured'
straw hats
Shein Philippines Summer Straw Hats For Sun Protection And Style