Secret construction, zero permits: Why Japan is shocking the Pakistani diaspora with illegal Saitama Mosque demolition order | VIDEO

An entirely newly built mosque by the local Pakistani community in Kawagoe City, Saitama Prefecture, Japan, is under serious legal jeopardy, as it may very well end up being demolished in the near future. Local municipal authorities confirmed that the construction of the said building took place in total neglect of all applicable Japanese legal requirements.

The controversy has caused some serious diplomatic tensions as well, since the mosque in question was opened only recently in the presence of the Ambassador of Pakistan to Japan, Abdul Hamid.

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Construction conducted within urban development control area

As per the authorities of Kawagoe City Hall, the land on which the mosque in question stands falls strictly within the bounds of an 'Urban Development Control Area'. According to the City Planning Act of Japan, any sort of building construction or real estate development within these areas is absolutely forbidden unless special permission is obtained from the prefectural authorities.

Japanese seem to be pretty pissed about this Mosque. They say it’s built illegally. pic.twitter.com/rAPATbH4pc — S. (@xsaadx) June 1, 2026

Commenting on the violation of this requirement, the city hall has issued a statement saying:

"The building in question was constructed without obtaining the necessary permissions required under the City Planning Act. Executing this construction without local administrative approval constitutes a direct violation of the law."

Municipal representatives said that the individuals involved in the project have received prolonged instructions concerning the legality of the actions and means of correction. Yet, the instructions remained unheeded. Formal demolition demands for the structure are being considered at the moment by the local municipal authorities.

Pakistan Embassy distant from the case after June 1 statement

In the context of developing legal problems, the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo found itself in an awkward situation. Quickly reacting to the situation, the diplomatic representative stated that it is completely dissociated from the case. The embassy clarified that it doesn't work or communicate in connection with any construction projects violating Japanese domestic laws.

In its official statement published on the social media network X on June 1, 2023, the ambassadorate gave strong advice to all members of the Pakistani diaspora living in Japan:

Adherence to laws: The diplomatic mission strongly urged all community members to stick strictly to the established rules and laws, especially concerning creating religious institutions.

Necessary approvals first: The mission reminded that construction works could never be started without receiving all necessary approvals from the local municipal authorities.

Cooperation with authorities: The community members should be encouraged to cooperate fully with the authorities of Kawagoe City and make sure that there is full transparency about the legal documentation provided to the people of the local neighborhoods.

It should also be mentioned that Ambassador Abdul Hamid has visited the site of the opening of the mosque on April 3, 2026, because, according to the representatives of the organisers, the necessary permits under Japanese law have been granted.

Timeline of the dispute and backlash from the neighbourhood

The opening of the mosque took place on April 3, 2026. However, until May 31, 2026, due to numerous complaints, the Pakistani diplomatic mission issued its statement clarifying the situation regarding compliance with local laws.

Moreover, apart from the zoning permit issue, it may be noted that the Kawagoe administration found out that it is not quite clear whether the developers had communicated with the neighbourhood before erecting this structure, as it is important to obtain consent for any construction from the neighbors in the culture of Japan.

At the present moment, the mosque still exists; however, it faces a very uncertain future, which depends on the decision of the Kawagoe authorities.

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