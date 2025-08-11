Japan May Loose Nearly One Million Lives This Year – Can AI Save The Collapse?

New Delhi: Japan’s population will shrink by almost one million people this year, claims Tesla CEO Elon Musk, explaining this long-running crisis has deep roots and serious consequences. He says artificial intelligence (AI) might be the only practical way to ease the strain of this demographic challenge.

Japan is losing more people than it gains. Deaths outnumber births by a record 900,000 in the last year alone. This gap has been growing for decades. Fewer babies are born. More people are elderly and passing away. This is resulting in a shrinking workforce supporting a growing number of retirees. This strains healthcare, pensions and public budgets.

Musk stresses that AI did not cause this decline. The trend began about 50 years ago. It grew from economic insecurity, rising living costs, shifting social norms and labour market pressures. Fertility rates have remained below the replacement level for a long time. Many delay or avoid marriage and childbearing. The aging baby boomers add to the pressure with their longevity.

Musk sees AI as a tool to help manage the fallout, not a cure for the underlying causes. He points to automation, robotic caregivers and smarter healthcare as ways AI can support a smaller workforce. This could reduce the burden on humans and help elderly care.

He has called low birthrates a civilisational risk and urges families to aim for three children to stabilise populations.

Experts agree on the risks but caution against oversimplified solutions. They highlight policies like childcare subsidies, parental leave, housing aid and gender-equal workplaces as proven ways to encourage family growth. Immigration is also a key short-term fix to ease labour shortages. Technology helps but cannot replace broader social and economic reforms.

Japan’s example warns other countries facing similar trends, such as South Korea, Italy and Germany. Population decline affects economic strength, social systems and global influence. Musk’s comments bring urgent attention to these issues. They emphasise that while AI offers promise, balanced public policies and societal support remain essential.

The challenge calls for a mix of approaches such as family-friendly policies, immigration, fair labour reforms and responsible technology use. No quick fix exists. But a thoughtful and combined effort can address Japan’s population crisis and serve as a blueprint for other aging societies around the world.