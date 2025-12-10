Japan Issues Rare 'Megaquake Advisory' After M7.5 Tremor; Officials Warn Of 98-Foot Tsunami Risk

Japan's weather watchdog issued a rare "megaquake advisory" on Tuesday, after a 7.5-magnitude quake struck off the eastern coast of Aomori, south of Hokkaido. Although Monday's tremor only caused minor damage and injured 34 people, the advisory temporarily flags a higher risk of a far bigger seismic event occurring in the same area.

Officials underscored that the advisory is not a forecast, yet the probability of such a quake—a magnitude 8 or stronger—remains low, only about one percent. According to the Associated Press. Yet, the alert seeks to maximize preparedness for such tragedy, reminiscent of the catastrophic loss of nearly 20,000 lives back in 2011.

Why The Risk Is Higher

According to JMA, Monday's M7.5 quake has heightened seismic risks along the Hokkaido-Sanriku coast, a vital area where the Pacific Plate plunges beneath Japan, creating the Japan Trench and the Chishima Trench—regions responsible for some of Japan's largest historic earthquakes.

2011 Precedent: Experts cited by AP pointed out that the 2011 magnitude 9.0 megaquake that triggered the Fukushima disaster was the result of movement along the same Japan Trench.

Pattern Similarity:

The JMA noted a disturbing parallel: the 2011 megaquake was preceded just two days earlier by a magnitude 7.3 temblor in the same zone, which is similar to the pattern observed this week.

Authorities have asked residents in the coastal belts to remain vigilant, always keep their emergency kits ready and prepare themselves for immediate evacuation. It is for 182 municipalities, ranging from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture.

The Catastrophic Scenario

Government estimates place the potential megaquake in this particular region as an extreme threat.

Scenario Details IMPACT

Potential Tsunami Height Up to 30 meters

Estimated Fatalities Up to 199,000 people

Structure Damage: Destruction of 220,000 structures

Economic Loss: Almost 31 trillion yen ($198 billion) Winter Risk: As many as 42,000 people at risk of hypothermia Export to Sheets Learning from Past Alerts This latest advisory is more cautious and specific than a similar alert issued last year.

The earlier, much vaguer “Nankai Trough” megaquake advisory, issued in 2024 for southern Japan, has led to a panic atmosphere, such as hoarding and event cancellations. This time the JMA alert is focused on the Hokkaido-Sanriku coastal zone.



