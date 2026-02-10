Japan mulls joining NATO initiative to support Ukraine

Japan is considering closer cooperation with NATO to support Ukraine by providing essential non-lethal defence equipment, according to a report by Japan's public broadcaster NHK.

Several NATO officials told NHK that Tokyo is expected to formally announce its participation in the alliance's Ukraine support framework in the near future, marking another step in Japan's growing security engagement with Europe.

The move comes amid continued international efforts to sustain Ukraine's defence against Russia, more than three years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The war itself has its roots in long-standing tensions between the two countries, dating back to Ukraine's independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Relations deteriorated sharply after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and its backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine. These events culminated in the 2022 invasion, which Russia described as a "special military operation" but which Ukraine and its allies condemned as a violation of international law.

In July 2025, NATO and the United States established a new mechanism to coordinate the purchase and delivery of US-manufactured munitions and military equipment to Ukraine. The initiative was designed to streamline assistance, ensure steady supplies, and share the financial burden among allies. Twenty NATO member states have pledged to contribute to the framework, including Germany and the Netherlands, along with close partners such as Australia and New Zealand.

Through this mechanism, Ukraine has already received missiles for its Patriot air defence systems and other critical equipment, bolstering its ability to protect cities and infrastructure from Russian missile and drone attacks. Western officials say the framework has helped reduce delays and improve coordination among donor countries.

Japanese officials, however, have emphasized that Tokyo's role will remain limited to non-lethal assistance, in line with the country's pacifist constitution and long-standing defence policies. According to NATO sources cited by NHK, Japan is likely to provide financial support for equipment such as radar systems, bulletproof vests, and other defensive gear rather than weapons or ammunition.

If confirmed, Japan's participation would underscore its increasing willingness to engage in global security issues and support Ukraine alongside NATO, while still adhering to its domestic legal constraints.