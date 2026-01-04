Japan Road Accident: Tea Leaves Spill Leads To Multiple-Vehicle Crash; 1 Dead, Several Injured

Japan Road Accident: In an unfortunate accident in eastern Japan, 12 cars were involved in a multi-vehicle crash after tea leaves spilled from a moving truck, causing the vehicles behind it to skid. Four people were hospitalized, and tragically, one of them later died. Four individuals were taken to the hospital; however, one of them later died.

Citing Kyodo News, ANI reported that the accident took place on a two-lane road in Sano, Tochigi Prefecture.

What Led To The Road Accident In Japan?

The crash happened after the tea leaves scattered over a 500-metre stretch of the road. Kyodo News stated that the truck, carrying the tea leaves, was traveling from Ashikaga toward Sano.

Meanwhile, according to the Kyodo News report, the injuries of the three individuals were not life-threatening.

The deceased was from Saitama Prefecture and was 78 years old. He was hit by an oncoming vehicle after he stepped outside his truck, according to the police officials.

Reportedly, the exact time of the crash remains unclear. A man believed to have been involved in the accident made an emergency call to police at around 5:40 am.

According to the report, the road was temporarily closed after the accident.

The workers used heavy machinery and shovels to remove the wet tea leaves, which had stuck to the road.

(with ANI inputs)