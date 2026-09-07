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Japan’s oldest citizen, Shigeko Kagawa, dies at age of 115: What was her secret to long life?

According to the Gerontology Research Group (GRG), which studies supercentenarians, Kagawa once said that “walking and using your brain” helped keep her going.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Japan’s oldest citizen, Shigeko Kagawa, dies at age of 115: What was her secret to long life?
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Japan’s oldest citizen, Shigeko Kagawa, dies at age of 115: What was her secret to long life?
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