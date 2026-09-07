/Japan’s oldest citizen, Shigeko Kagawa, dies at age of 115: What was her secret to long life?

Japan’s oldest living resident, Shigeko Kagawa, has died at the age of 115, leaving behind a remarkable life shaped by medicine, hard work and an active routine. Kagawa died on August 27 in Nara Prefecture at the age of 115 years and 91 days, The Independent reported. She became Japan’s oldest living person after a 114-year-old woman from Nakatsu in Oita Prefecture died on July 29, 2025.
Her exceptional age naturally raised questions about the secret behind her longevity. Kagawa, however, did not believe there was any special formula.
According to the Gerontology Research Group (GRG), which studies supercentenarians, Kagawa once said that “walking and using your brain” helped keep her going.
Her family also said she followed a simple routine, including eating three proper meals every day.
“There is no secret; I don't do anything special. When I was working in obstetrics and gynaecology, I was out and about making house calls late at night and on my days off, and that's what keeps me energetic today,” she said, according to the GRG.
Born in May 1911, Kagawa grew up at a time when modern infrastructure and automobiles were still uncommon. She went on to study medicine in the 1930s and graduated as an obstetrician and gynaecologist from Osaka Women's Medical College.
During World War II and in the decades that followed, she treated thousands of patients. She later ran a private clinic in Yamatokoriyama, where she was known for making late-night and holiday house calls to deliver babies and respond to emergencies.
Her dedication to staying active continued well into old age. In 2021, at 109, Kagawa took part in the Tokyo Olympic Torch Relay as a torchbearer.
Wearing her relay uniform, she was initially pushed in a wheelchair by family members during her segment before standing up to pass on the flame.
Kagawa's life offered a simple view of ageing: keep moving, stay mentally active and maintain a routine. Her years of service as a doctor, along with her cheerful outlook, made her an enduring figure in Japan and beyond.
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