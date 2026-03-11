Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025939https://zeenews.india.com/world/japan-to-release-strategic-oil-reserves-from-march-16-amid-gulf-tensions-3025939.html
NewsWorldJapan to release strategic oil reserves from March 16 amid Gulf tensions
GULF OIL CRISIS

Japan to release strategic oil reserves from March 16 amid Gulf tensions

To prevent shortages of gasoline and other petroleum products, Japan will release its reserves in coordination with the G7 and the IEA, starting March 16, Takaichi said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Japan to release strategic oil reserves from March 16 amid Gulf tensions (Image Credit: ANI)

Japan plans to release part of its oil reserves as early as March 16, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced on Wednesday, in line with the government's step to stabilize the energy market amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. 

Ahead of the International Energy Agency-led action, Takaichi said Japan is planning to release 15 days' worth of private-sector ​oil reserves and one month's worth of state ‌oil reserves to mitigate the supply chain concern. 

To prevent shortages of gasoline and other petroleum products, Japan will release its reserves in coordination with the G7 and the IEA, starting March 16, Takaichi said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The decision comes as global energy markets witnessing crunch over rising conflicts involving Iran, raising concerns about potential disruptions to Middle Eastern crude shipments.

Tokyo's move came after thorough talks among leading energy-consuming countries about potential emergency actions to avoid supply chain disruptions and reduce fluctuations in oil prices.

Governments maintain strategic oil reserves to protect their economies from abrupt disruptions in global oil supply, especially at the time of geopolitical crisis or natural disasters that impact production and transportation. 

The planned release is likley to add extra oil into the market and support price stability if supply from major producing regions is disrupted.

Japan is heavily dependent on imported crude oil. It is closely tracking the developments in the global energy market. With a significant portion of its oil imports coming from the Middle East, the country is especially vulnerable to disruptions in the region.

According to Japanese authorities the reserve release is part of wider contingency measures to safeguard energy security and ensure stable fuel supplies for both households and businesses.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Passive euthanasia
Who is Harish Rana? Man granted euthanasia by SC for first time in India
Pakistan
Petrol, diesel prices soar by Rs 55 per litre in Pakistan amid Iran war
India
LPG Shortage in India: IRCTC may stop cooked meals on trains, refunds likely
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey's whopping net worth, lifestyle and look at her controversies
Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth Speakers to Explore in Amazon Electronics Premier League
Land Of Diamond
This Indian city is known as the 'Land Of Black Diamond'
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's intense training video goes viral ahead of IPL 2026 - WATCH
Auto news
Upcoming Creta, Scorpio rival receives 5 star safety rating - Details
stock market today
Dalal street under pressure: Sensex, Nifty fall over 1%
ink tank printer
Best Home and Office Printers in Amazon Electronics Premier League