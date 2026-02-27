Japan to station missiles near Taiwan: What it means for China ties and regional security | Explained

Japan has set a clear deadline to deploy air defence missiles on its westernmost island, just over 100km from Taiwan, a move likely to sharpen already fragile ties with China and reshape the security balance in East Asia.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said surface-to-air missile systems will be installed on Yonaguni Island by the end of fiscal 2030, with deployment completed by March 2031. “It depends on the progress of preparing facilities, but we are planning for fiscal 2030,” Koizumi told reporters, offering the firmest timeline yet.

The announcement signals a tougher Japanese stance at a time of rising strain with Beijing.

Why Yonaguni matters

Yonaguni lies at the far western edge of Japan, around 110km east of Taiwan. On a clear day, Taiwan’s coastline is visible from the island.

It forms part of the Ryukyu chain, which stretches south-west from Japan’s main islands towards Taiwan. In recent years, Tokyo has steadily strengthened its presence across the archipelago, building radar sites, ammunition depots and missile bases.

Although Japan first revealed plans in 2022 to reinforce Yonaguni’s defences, this is the first time a specific completion date has been set.

Where Taiwan fits in

The move cannot be separated from Taiwan’s fraught status.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has vowed to bring it under its control, by force if necessary. Any suggestion that Japan could play a military role in a Taiwan crisis is viewed in Beijing as a direct challenge.

Tensions rose sharply last November when Japanese politician Sanae Takaichi publicly raised the prospect of Japan becoming involved in a Taiwan contingency during parliamentary remarks. The comments broke with Japan’s long-standing strategic ambiguity and came shortly after the 80th anniversary of the end of Japan’s colonial rule over Taiwan, a deeply sensitive moment for China.

Beijing condemned the remarks as inflammatory.

“Japan must fully repent for its war crimes, immediately stop its wrong and provocative statements and moves that interfere in China’s internal affairs, and stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question,” China’s Foreign Ministry said.

China later discouraged travel to Japan. Chinese tourists contribute roughly $11bn a year to the Japanese economy.

Military and economic pressure also followed. Chinese naval vessels increased activity near Japanese waters. Beijing tightened controls on rare earth exports, materials vital for electric vehicles, smartphones and other high-tech goods, and scaled back cultural exchanges. It even withdrew giant pandas from Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, long seen as symbols of goodwill.

A longer shift in Japan’s defence policy

For some analysts, the Yonaguni deployment is part of a broader transformation that began under former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe’s government reinterpreted Japan’s pacifist constitution to allow limited collective self-defence, widening the role of the Self-Defence Forces. That marked a major departure from post-war policy.

Observers argue that recent rhetoric has gone further still, explicitly tying Japan’s military planning to the possibility of a Taiwan conflict.

That’s what makes this moment significant: the political declaration that Japan sees itself as a party to any potential Taiwan conflict, which, from China’s standpoint, and in terms of international law, is very provocative, given that Taiwan is China’s sovereign territory that used to be colonised by Japan.

Japan’s focus has also shifted geographically. Where it once concentrated on Russia in the north, it now prioritises countering Chinese activity in the East China Sea.

Why now?

China has yet to formally respond to Koizumi’s latest remarks. When he visited Yonaguni in November, Chinese officials accused Japan of trying to “create regional tension and provoke military confrontation”.

Soon after, Chinese drones approached the area, prompting Japan to scramble fighter jets.

The United States has meanwhile pressed allies to boost defence spending and shoulder more responsibility for regional security, particularly under President Donald Trump.

At home, Takaichi strengthened her hand after her party won a commanding majority in February’s parliamentary elections, giving the government greater freedom to advance its security agenda.

How might China respond?

Beijing has already taken economic measures. It restricted exports to 40 Japanese entities, it said, which were linked to Japan’s “remilitarisation”. Twenty firms were placed on an export control list, with another 20 added to a watchlist.

Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Sato Kei called the decision “deplorable” and said it would “not be tolerated”.

As per the reports, analysts say Taiwan remains central to Beijing’s calculations. Taiwan isn’t just important to China; it is what Chinese officials call the ‘core of core interests’.

Yet economic ties complicate any escalation. China has been Japan’s largest trading partner since 2005. Bilateral trade reached $322bn in 2024. China accounts for about one-fifth of Japan’s exports and imports, and Japan runs a sizeable trade deficit, importing roughly $43bn more from China each year than it exports.

The bigger picture

Japan’s decision to place missiles within sight of Taiwan marks more than a local military upgrade. It is a signal, to Beijing, to Washington and to its own public, that Tokyo is preparing for a more dangerous neighbourhood.

Whether this deters conflict or deepens division will depend on how both sides manage the next steps. For now, the East China Sea is becoming an increasingly tense frontier.