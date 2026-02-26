Japan set to install missiles near Taiwan: A bid to counter China threat? Analysis

Japan's decision to deploy a surface-to-air missile system on Yonaguni Island, its westernmost territory just 110km from Taiwan, by 2030 marks a major escalation in regional tensions with China. The announcement, made by Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, marks the first time Tokyo has committed to a firm deployment deadline for the strategically sensitive island, signalling a clear shift in Japan's defence posture in the region.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi confirmed that surface-to-air missile systems, designed to intercept aircraft and ballistic missiles, will be deployed on Yonaguni Island by 2030. Located roughly 110km east of Taiwan, the deployment is being read in Beijing as a direct provocation, given that China claims Taiwan as its sovereign territory.

Japan has historically maintained strategic ambiguity on the Taiwan question, carefully avoiding any official position that could be seen as interference in what Beijing calls an internal matter. That carefully managed neutrality now appears to be crumbling. Analysts note that the timing of the announcement is far from coincidental; it comes ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to Washington, scheduled for March 19, signalling a deliberate hardening of Japan's posture designed to strengthen her hand with the Trump administration.

Why the Yonaguni missile deployment matters

The deployment on Yonaguni Island is certain to ruffle feathers in Beijing. China views Yonaguni's strategic position within the "first island chain" as a critical barrier to its Pacific access and Tokyo placing missiles there only deepens that anxiety. For Beijing, which is already unhappy with Japan over its growing security ties with Taiwan, this move crosses a line.

Yonaguni sits at the southwestern tip of Japan's territory, close enough to Taiwan that its coastline is visible on a clear day. The island is part of the Ryukyu chain, a string of over 55 islands stretching toward Japan's mainland. Over recent years, Tokyo has steadily expanded military infrastructure across this archipelago, installing radar systems, ammunition depots, and missile batteries as part of a broader strategic shift.

Japan-China relations: Already on boil

Relations between Tokyo and Beijing had already soured well before this latest announcement. The friction intensified last November when Prime Minister Takaichi publicly raised the possibility of Japanese military involvement in a Taiwan contingency during parliamentary remarks, a noticeable departure from Japan's long-held policy of deliberate vagueness on the issue.

Beijing condemned the remarks as provocative and moved swiftly to apply pressure. It discouraged Chinese nationals from travelling to Japan, a significant economic blow, given that Chinese tourists contribute roughly USD 11 billion annually to Japan's economy. Beijing also increased military pressure by dispatching naval vessels near Japanese waters, tightened controls on rare earth exports critical to manufacturing electric vehicles and electronics, and in a symbolic move, withdrew giant pandas from Tokyo's Ueno Zoo, long considered a token of goodwill between the two nations.

Why is Japan doing this now?

Geopolitical analysts point to a closing window as the key driver behind Japan's urgency. China's military capabilities are growing rapidly, and there is a palpable sense in Tokyo that if forward positions are not established now, the opportunity to do so may not exist later. Acting today is seen as strategically cheaper than attempting to catch up tomorrow.

The deployment also aligns with Washington's broader security push. Under the Trump administration, the United States has pressured allies to increase defence spending and shoulder a greater share of regional security responsibilities and Japan, under Prime Minister Takaichi, has clearly decided to comply. The missile deployment, analysts note, fits squarely with her right-wing political base and reinforces an aggressive defence posture that deliberately moves Japan away from its post-war pacifist constitutional principles. There is also a view that Tokyo is, in part, militarising to curry favour with Washington on the Taiwan question.

How has China reacted?

Beijing has not taken Japan's actions lightly. China has already restricted exports to 40 Japanese entities it accuses of contributing to Japan's "remilitarisation," placing 20 firms on an export control list and flagging another 20 for close monitoring.

Analysts warn the retaliation could go much further. If provocations continue, China may extend sanctions to the civilian sector, a move that could potentially halt Japanese automobile production altogether.

The deeper contradiction, however, is harder to escape. China has been Japan's largest trading partner since 2005. Bilateral trade hit $322 billion in 2024, with China accounting for roughly one-fifth of Japan's total exports and imports. Japan already runs an annual trade deficit of around $43 billion with China. With its economy deeply intertwined with Beijing and its security increasingly tied to Washington, Tokyo faces an unavoidable fork in the road and Beijing is doing everything in its power to make that choice impossible to delay.