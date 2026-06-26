/Japanese PM Takaichi to visit New Delhi next week for India-Japan Annual Summit

Motegi stated that, based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next 10 Years announced during PM Modi's visit to Japan last year, various initiatives are being pursued in the areas of security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. Furthermore, both sides agreed to cooperate in realising a strong and prosperous Indo-Pacific under an evolved Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), according to the statement released by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.