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Japanese PM Takaichi to visit New Delhi next week for India-Japan Annual Summit

During the Summit, both sides are expected to review and strengthen the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation as well as discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 04:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 04:03 PM IST
Japanese PM Takaichi to visit New Delhi next week for India-Japan Annual Summit
Image Credit: IANS

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