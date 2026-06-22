Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /The secret in the slot: Inside the high-security 'smart card' laptop JD Vance used at tense Swiss Summit

The secret in the slot: Inside the high-security 'smart card' laptop JD Vance used at tense Swiss Summit

A viral photo posted by Qatar’s PM shows US VP JD Vance using a secure HP corporate laptop with a physical, ATM-like "smart card" inserted for data protection. The image was captured during high-stakes US-Iran diplomatic talks in Lucerne.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
The secret in the slot: Inside the high-security 'smart card' laptop JD Vance used at tense Swiss Summit
Image Credit: Inside the high-security &#039;smart card&#039; laptop JD Vance used at tense Swiss Summit. (X/@MBA_AlThani_)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
6 rebel Uddhav Sena MPs join Eknath Shinde's faction
maharashtra political big news1 min ago
2
npat result 202614 min ago
3
Benhamin Netanyahu21 min ago
4
JD Vance22 min ago
5
Auto news47 min ago