/The secret in the slot: Inside the high-security 'smart card' laptop JD Vance used at tense Swiss Summit

The most fascinating feature of the picture is the access card placed on the side of the laptop close to Vance's left hand. The plastic card has a resemblance to an ordinary ATM or credit card and has a visible photo ID of the user. It has been observed that it implies that it is an extremely restricted and exclusive access system. Apart from passwords or standard biometric scans, the laptop must be equipped with a physical "Smart Card" reader in order not to let the device get access to any unauthorized user.