/The secret in the slot: Inside the high-security 'smart card' laptop JD Vance used at tense Swiss Summit

A photo of US Vice President JD Vance sitting at his computer and holding a laptop with an interesting access card sparked great interest among netizens. The card inserted into the computer looks like an ATM card, and many people speculated that it had something to do with high-level governmental security and hardware protection.
The photo was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. It shows the inside of the negotiations in Switzerland, where US Vice President JD Vance is seen discussing matters with Jared Kushner.
After zooming in on the image, it became clear that the Vice President was not holding an Apple MacBook that would be used by many other politicians and public figures. Instead, he was working with a high-security corporate laptop manufactured by HP Inc.
Live from Lucerne, work continues with @VP & @jaredkushner. pic.twitter.com/MhTtjbNuGK— (@MBA_AlThani_) June 22, 2026
The most fascinating feature of the picture is the access card placed on the side of the laptop close to Vance's left hand. The plastic card has a resemblance to an ordinary ATM or credit card and has a visible photo ID of the user. It has been observed that it implies that it is an extremely restricted and exclusive access system. Apart from passwords or standard biometric scans, the laptop must be equipped with a physical "Smart Card" reader in order not to let the device get access to any unauthorized user.
Another interesting feature of the laptop is the branding. The device has HP's premium minimalist logo with four vertical slashes.
Currently, HP operates with two different brand logos. In addition to the traditional circular logo 'hp,' which was launched in 2012 and can often be seen on consumer devices, there is a four-line premium aesthetic logo that was designed back in 2011 but was released for their luxury range of products in 2016.
The environment surrounding the photograph showcases one of the most intense moments in global diplomacy. High-level quadrilateral meetings held in Switzerland in an attempt to end hostilities in the Middle East permanently have faced many challenges right from the start.
After several tough messages issued via social media and military threats made by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, the Iranian delegation walked out of the talks in protest. The Iranians also declined to take any photos with their counterparts from the US side of the delegation as part of a diplomatic protest.
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