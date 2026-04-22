JD Vance on a rickshaw in Pakistan? Viral Iranian media post turns US vice president into internet meme

New Delhi: What was meant to be a serious diplomatic engagement around a proposed second round of US-Iran talks has now taken a lighter turn online, with memes, jokes and wild guesses doing most of the talking instead of official updates. Netizens are asking where is US Vice President JD Vance who was reported to have left for Pakistan along with his delegation for the negotiations with Tehran in Islamabad.

He has turned into part of a viral meme after Iran’s state media shared an edited image of him “riding” a rickshaw in Pakistan. The post soon spread online and the internet reacted with full humour.

The buzz started when Tasnim News Agency posted an image on X, questioning Vance’s whereabouts of JD Vance as reports surfaced that in the US media that he has left for Pakistan. The reports suggested that his visit was underway, but there was no confirmation of his arrival in Islamabad, which added to the speculation.

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US media outlets have repeatedly claimed that JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, is en route to Pakistan—marking the fifth such report in just three days—yet his plane has never landed in Islamabad, raising questions about the accuracy and intent behind the persistent claims. pic.twitter.com/lh4PavfDU6 — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) April 21, 2026

Once the image went up, it spread quickly across social media platforms, with users from different countries jumping in with jokes, sarcasm and political commentary.

‘He is travelling by rickshaw’

As the image circulated, users began responding with humour and sarcasm, especially around the timing and claims about Vance’s reported Pakistan visit.

Linking it to earlier media reports suggesting the US vice president has left for Pakistan for the proposed second round of negotiations with Iran, one user wrote, “He is travelling by rickshaw, so it will take some time to arrive.”

Using the moment to comment on past US foreign policy, another user brought in Afghanistan. “Maybe Vance is still in Afghanistan and evaluating the freedom the US gave them,” he wrote.

Security concerns also entered the conversation. A user wrote, “I would be very careful about sending any delegation to Pakistan, I think they could be targeted there.”

Another comment questioned the situation, asking, “Wasn’t Trump supposed to send someone else instead of JD Vance to Pakistan?”

‘American soldiers will be in Tehran tomorrow’

Along with humour, the viral image also opened space for serious political commentary about the United States, Iran and Pakistan.

One US-leaning commenter wrote, “I am waiting to see when the Iranian government understands that you don’t get out of war by negotiating with a hegemonic superpower. Even if you surrender tonight, American soldiers will be in Tehran tomorrow. Have you forgotten what happened with Iraq?”

Another user also commented on ongoing diplomatic messaging from Pakistan, saying, “As long as Pakistani officials publicly suggest talks are fixed for Wednesday, it is unlikely that such messaging will push Trump to lift any blockade. Anyway, it is interesting to watch.”

Ceasefire extension adds to diplomatic backdrop

The online buzz comes as President Trump has extended the US-Iran ceasefire with aim aim to keep diplomatic channels open while tensions continue around maritime activity and stalled negotiations.

The ceasefire extension has been presented by the United States as an effort to allow more time for talks, even as Iran has raised concerns over American actions in the region and questioned the direction of ongoing talks.