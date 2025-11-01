US Vice President JD Vance Caught In Affair Scandal? Divorce Imminent As Erika Kirk Hug Goes Viral

Those who have perused JD Vance's life as vice president also took a special interest in his private life, prompted by a now-viral photo and his remarks about being in an interfaith marriage; the rumour mill has gone high on either a divorce or a "religious rift," none of which Vance has directly denied or clarified.

The Viral Hug That Sparked Speculation

The rumors started after Vance made an appearance at a TPUSA student event at the University of Mississippi.

JD Vance actually did not place his hands on Erika Kirk’s hips.



The Incident: Erika Kirk, the widow of the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, introduced Vance onto the stage and greeted him briefly with a hug prior to his remarks.

The Reaction: Photos of the innocuous exchange quickly spread across social media platforms, leading to a surge of completely unfounded speculation regarding an alleged "affair" and marital trouble.

Lack of Evidence: There is no credible evidence for any of the social media claims, whether they be about the hug or Vance's fidelity.

Comments On Interfaith Marriage Explained

The online speculation was compounded by Vance's frank discussion about his marriage to Usha Chilukuri Vance, who is Hindu.

The Question: During a Q&A session, an attendee brought up Vance's interfaith relationship, stating Usha isn't Christian. Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019.

Vance's Explanation: He said he and his wife met in college as atheists or agnostics. Usha was raised Hindu but was "never particularly religious." The couple is raising their three children Catholic, and Usha often attends Mass with them.

Hopes for Conversion: "Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing I was moved by in church? Yeah, honestly, I do wish that," Vance said.

VP Vance Responds: 'She Is My Wife'

Immediately after the incident, Vance took to social media-X, formerly Twitter-to respond to rumours directly with the aim of quashing the false narrative of a "religious rift" being the cause of a separation.

Praise for Usha: Vance publicly praised his wife, calling her "the most amazing blessing I have in my life," and noting that she had encouraged him to re-engage with his faith years ago.

Faith Stance: He explained that "She is not a Christian and does not plan to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage. I hope she may one day see things as I do." Denial of Separation: He concluded by reaffirming his commitment: "Regardless, I'll keep loving and supporting her and talking to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife."

There is absolutely no credible evidence to prove that Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha are separating or in some kind of marital rift.

