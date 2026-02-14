Jeffrey Epstein's 'suicide' under fire: Pathologist renews homicide charge after 3 million page DOJ leak

Renowned forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden has formally renewed his challenge to the official ruling on Jeffrey Epstein’s death. This move has reignited one of the most persistent controversies in recent American history.

In a detailed interview with The Telegraph on February 14, 2026, Dr. Baden, who observed the 2019 autopsy for the Epstein family, stated that new evidence from a large Department of Justice (DOJ) file release supports his original belief: Epstein died from homicidal strangulation, not suicide.

The Autopsy Dispute: "Inconclusive" to "Homicide"

While the New York Medical Examiner’s Office and then-Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson ruled Epstein’s death a suicide by hanging within five days, Dr. Baden claims the initial examination was not definitive.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dr. Baden alleges that during the post-mortem, the medical examiner initially agreed that more information was necessary.

Baden noted that Dr. Sampson was not present during the physical autopsy but issued the "suicide" ruling shortly after. He described this move as premature for such a high-profile, suspicious case.

The "Red Flag" Fractures

Central to Dr. Baden’s argument are three distinct fractures found in Epstein’s neck: one on the hyoid bone and two on the thyroid cartilage.

"In my 50-year career reviewing inmate deaths across New York, I have never seen three neck fractures in a suicide by hanging," Baden stated.

Forensic experts mention that while hyoid fractures can occur in hangings, particularly with older individuals, having multiple fractures is statistically more likely with manual strangulation.

The "Orange Flash": New Video Discrepancies

The 2026 renewal of this investigation is fueled by the recent release of 3 million pages of Epstein-related files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Key findings include:

Timeline Gaps: Video logs from the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) show a "flash of orange" moving toward Epstein’s tier at 10:39 PM on August 9, 2019—the night before his body was found.

Conflicting IDs: While an FBI memo suggested the figure was an inmate, and the Inspector General labeled it a guard with linens, independent video analysis by CBS indicates the movement is consistent with an inmate in a standard orange uniform.

Security Lapses: The files confirm that Epstein’s cellmate was moved out just 24 hours before, and required 30-minute wellness checks were falsely logged by guards who were later charged.

Political Fallout and the "Cooperation" Bombshell

The 2026 documents also show that just days before his death, Epstein’s lawyers were in talks with federal prosecutors about his possible cooperation. This "Significant Case Notification" implies Epstein may have been ready to name associates in exchange for a resolution, providing a possible motive for foul play.

As Rep. Ro Khanna and other lawmakers continue to release unredacted names from the files, Dr. Baden’s call for a reopened death investigation adds a new layer of legal pressure on the Justice Department.

ALSO READ | Why Jamaat failed: How Tarique Rahman's BNP crushed the Islamist surge in 2026