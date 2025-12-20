Jeffrey Epstein Files: Child Pornography Complaint Ignored For Years, Victims Question Justice Department Transparency

Jeffrey Epstein Files: The U.S. Justice Department on Friday released thousands of files and hundreds of photographs related to federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls and young women. However, several of Epstein’s victims criticised the partial release, saying the documents were heavily redacted and offered little new information about the scope of his crimes or potential conspirators.

According to The New York Times, Jess Michaels, one of Epstein’s earliest known victims, said the release “proves everything we have been saying about corruption and delayed justice” and called it a continued cover-up. Michaels said she was sexually assaulted by Epstein in 1991 when she was 22 years old and training as a dancer. She was among the victims who supported a bipartisan law requiring the Justice Department to release documents gathered during its sex trafficking investigations of Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Files Offer Limited Insight

Over 13,000 documents were released, but most were heavily redacted and difficult to search. Victims expressed disappointment, questioning the lack of transparency. Marijke Chartouni, who said she was abused by Epstein at age 20, asked, “If everything is redacted, where is the transparency?”

Historical Complaint Revealed

Among the files was a key document showing that Maria Farmer, another early victim, had filed a federal “child pornography” complaint against Epstein in 1996. However, investigators did not begin a thorough investigation until nearly a decade later. Farmer expressed relief at finally seeing the complaint but remained upset that authorities did not act at the time, The New York Times reported.

Victims Call for Justice

Annie Farmer, Maria’s sister, said the release was a relief for her family but noted the general lack of clarity in the documents. Marina Larcerda, who was abused by Epstein at age 14 and later became a witness in the 2019 federal investigation, said the files contained many irrelevant photos and expressed frustration that protected individuals had not yet been held accountable.

Victims emphasised that while the release was a step forward, it fell short of fully exposing the crimes and conspirators. They called for further action to ensure justice for Epstein’s victims.