JeM Terrorist Abdul Aziz Esar, Who Threatened India, Dies Mysteriously In Pakistan: Report

It seems that Pakistan is getting aftershocks of Operation Sindoor every other day. Every other day a new report or satellite image is made public which adds salt to Pakistan's injury and humiliation. Now, in a fresh setback, a top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander, who has round-the-clock security, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan. Terrorist Abdul Aziz Esar, who recently delivered a fresh anti-India speech threatening Delhi, has now been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Pakistan, according to multiple media reports.

Notably, this is the second such incident in a fortnight. Earlier on May 17, Lashkar-e-Taiba’s top terrorist Saifullah Khalid was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Pakistan's Sindh.

Notably, JeM is rattled with India's Operation Sindoor in which the Indian Armed Forces targeted nine terror camps on May 7. "India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Over 100 terrorists were killed in action," said the Government of India.

During the Operation Sindoor, India redefined the rules of engagement, striking deep into Pakistan’s heartland, including Punjab province and Bahawalpur, once considered out of bounds even for US drones. India made it clear: neither the LoC nor Pakistani territory will remain untouched if terror originates from there. Bahawalpur is the main base camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Indian Armed Forces launched coordinated and accurate missile strikes on 9 terrorist bases - 4 located in Pakistan (including Bahawalpur and Muridke) and 5 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (such as Muzaffarabad and Kotli). These locations were key command centers of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), responsible for major attacks like Pulwama (2019) and Mumbai (2008).