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JFK, LaGuardia, Newark hit by ground stops after FAA equipment outage disrupts US flights

According to flight-tracking service Flightradar24, flights bound for JFK and LaGuardia were being held at their departure airports as the outage affected air traffic control operations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 07:46 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 07:46 AM IST
JFK, LaGuardia, Newark hit by ground stops after FAA equipment outage disrupts US flights
Image Credit: Representational Photo: ANI

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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