JHALANATH KHANAL

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Former PM Jhalanath Khanal's Wife Burnt Alive After Home Torched

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after her home was set on fire by protesters.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 06:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Former PM Jhalanath Khanal's Wife Burnt Alive After Home TorchedREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after her home in Dallu was set on fire amid the ongoing "Gen Z" protests that have engulfed the nation. Family sources confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries at Kirtipur Burn Hospital.

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK