Nepal Gen Z Protest: Former PM Jhalanath Khanal's Wife Burnt Alive After Home Torched
Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepali Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after her home was set on fire by protesters.
Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, has died after her home in Dallu was set on fire amid the ongoing "Gen Z" protests that have engulfed the nation. Family sources confirmed that she succumbed to her injuries at Kirtipur Burn Hospital.
