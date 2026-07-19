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J&K CM Omar Abdullah cuts short Delhi statehood protest amid flood emergency

Despite his departure, the Chief Minister reiterated that the scheduled demonstration seeking full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir would continue under the leadership of National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 11:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
J&K CM Omar Abdullah cuts short Delhi statehood protest amid flood emergency
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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