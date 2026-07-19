/J&K CM Omar Abdullah cuts short Delhi statehood protest amid flood emergency

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday cut short his protest in New Delhi demanding the restoration of statehood and returned to Jammu to personally oversee relief and rescue operations after heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides caused widespread disruption across the Jammu division.
Announcing his decision in a post on X, Abdullah said, “In light of the weather warning put out by the meteorological department & the seriousness of the situation unfolding across parts of Jammu division I will leave Delhi to fly to Jammu this afternoon to personally monitor the situation on the ground. The statehood protest will go ahead under the leadership of @JKNC_ President Dr Farooq Abdullah as planned.”
Despite his departure, the Chief Minister reiterated that the scheduled demonstration seeking full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir would continue under the leadership of National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the rain-induced devastation in the worst-hit districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, he directed the administration to remain on high alert and carry out rescue and relief operations on a war footing.
The Lieutenant Governor held detailed discussions with senior officials to assess the situation and monitor the ongoing response. He instructed authorities to provide immediate assistance to affected families and stressed coordinated efforts involving the civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers, particularly in Rajouri district.
LG Sinha also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and assured all possible support to those affected by the disaster.
As forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the intervening night, with the Jammu division bearing the brunt of the downpour.
Intense rainfall between 1 am and 6 am triggered flash floods across multiple areas of Rajouri district, causing extensive damage. Dozens of vehicles were reportedly washed away or severely damaged, while several residential and commercial structures also suffered significant damage.
The Rajouri Tawi river crossed its alert level of 3.50 metres, rising to 3.80 metres before receding to 3.0 metres by 7 am. The Nowshera Tawi river stood at 4.30 metres at 7:40 am, below its alert level of 5.0 metres.
Heavy rain also triggered mudslides and shooting stones along the strategic Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), particularly in the up tube between Jakhiani and Chenani, disrupting traffic. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched restoration work.
In the Kashmir division, comparatively lighter rainfall was reported from Srinagar, Budgam, Kupwara, Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, and Ganderbal.
As a precautionary measure amid the adverse weather, authorities suspended the Shri Amarnath Yatra, closed the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine route for pilgrims, and suspended the Shri Shiv Khori Yatra in Reasi district.
The administration has advised commuters to avoid unnecessary travel, especially through vulnerable areas, and follow official advisories.
The Meteorological Department has forecast continued widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, with higher intensity expected in the upper reaches of south Kashmir and the Jammu division. It has also warned of possible flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable areas.
District administrations and disaster management authorities are continuously monitoring the situation. Residents living near rivers, nallahs, and landslide-prone areas have been urged to remain vigilant and follow safety instructions issued by the administration.
The coordinated response by the Chief Minister, Lieutenant Governor, and multiple agencies is aimed at minimising further loss of life and property as the region continues to battle the escalating weather crisis. Further updates on rescue operations and damage assessment are expected through the day.
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