Joe Biden Faces Death Within Months After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Says Trump Ally

Right-wing activist and vocal Trump supporter Laura Loomer stirred controversy on Sunday after President Joe Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. The self-described investigative journalist and prolific MAGA influencer said the diagnosis confirmed her previous claims that Biden had a terminal condition.

In a series of inflammatory tweets on X (formerly Twitter), Loomer stated, "A lot of people owe me an apology. I told you all Biden was terminally ill last July. Terminal is 6 months to a year… Won’t be long."

Loomer Accuses Strategic Timing Behind Diagnosis Announcement

The 82-year-old ex-president was diagnosed recently with a virulent type of prostate cancer that has spread to the bone. Although the White House and Biden's doctors claim the condition is hormone-sensitive and treatable, Loomer charged that the public announcement is part of a political game.

"I reported on Biden’s terminal illness almost a year ago,” she posted. “Terminal is 6 months to a year left to live. There are always outliers, but I suspect Biden’s treatment isn’t responding anymore, which is why the family is only now admitting he is terminally ill."

I reported on Biden’s terminal illness almost a year ago.



Terminal is 6 months to a year left to live. There are always outliers, but I suspect Biden’s treatment isn’t responding anymore which is why the family is only now admitting he is terminally ill.



He could die in the… https://t.co/W7NwWkJDw2 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 18, 2025

She also speculated that the announcement came at a time to forestall destructive exposes. "This is a PR strategy to shame the Democrats who are coming out with a book about the cover-up of Biden’s health crisis. Biden might die in the next 2 months. If you follow my reporting, you knew this 1 year ago."

Former US President Donald Trump and former Vice President Kamala Harris have sent their condolences and support to Joe Biden, after his diagnosis with an aggressive type of prostate cancer was announced. Trump, in a post on Truth Social Sunday night, reported that he and his wife, Melania Trump, were disappointed to hear that Biden had been diagnosed.

"Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery," the statement said.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke on social media about her support. On a tweet on X, Harris, and husband Douglas Emhoff, stated they were praying for the Biden family.

"Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis. We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time," Harris stated.

Harris also stated that Biden's character and resilience would see him through the ordeal:

"Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery."

Biden Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Support messages followed when Biden's office released a medical report revealing that the 82-year-old former president was diagnosed with aggressive and advanced prostate cancer. The cancer, the report said, has already metastasised to the bone.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterised by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone," the release said.

The physicians pointed out that while the cancer is advanced in nature, it is hormone-sensitive, which makes possible effective treatment options and disease management.

Biden, the 46th president of the United States, has not issued any statement publicly about his health. His office reported that treatment plans are already in progress.