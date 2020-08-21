Joe Biden formally accepts Democratic Party nomination for US president

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the upcoming US Presenditaial election. Biden gave the acceptance speech on the last day of the four-day Democratic National Convention on Thursday night.

Addressing Americans, Biden urged them to vote for new national leadership that will overcome deep US political divisions. He said, ''It is time for us, for we, the people, to come together. And make no mistake, united we can and will overcome this season of darkness in America. We will choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege.''

Taking to Twitter, Biden wrote, "It's with great honour and humility, I accept this nomination for president of the United States of America."

It is with great honor and humility that I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 21, 2020

Biden said that the ballot this November is about 'Who we are as a nation, what we stand for, and who we want to be.'

Speaking of his dedication towards the country, the 77-year-old said "I'm a proud Democrat and I will be proud to carry the banner of our party into the general election. But while I`ll be a democratic candidate, I will be an American president. I'll work hard for those who didn`t support me, as hard for them as I did for those who did vote for me. That`s the job of a president, to represent all of us, not just our base or our party.''

Lashing out at Donald Trump, Biden said that Trump has "cloaked America in darkness for much too long" and has unleashed "too much anger, too much fear, too much division.

Biden also thanked thank former President Barack Obama saying: "You were a great president."

Meanwhile, Barack Obama on Wednesday assailed his successor, Donald Trump, as deeply unfit for the office he occupies and argued that voting for his former No 2, Joe Biden, was necessary to ensure the very survival of American democracy.

Democratic Party on Tuesday officially nominated Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020. Confirming the news, Biden tweeted, "It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party's nomination for President of the United States of America."

The former vice president’s address capped the final night of the Democratic National Convention, made virtual because of the coronavirus outbreak. Biden spoke to a largely empty room at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, with supporters parked outside watching on screens as if at a drive-in movie theater.

Biden’s speech -- the most important of his nearly half-century in politics -- set the tone for a bruising general election battle against Trump. The former vice president said Trump had “cloaked America in darkness for far too long.”

“I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness,” he said.

Democrats have spent three nights mixing blunt criticism of Trump as an incompetent and corrupt threat to democracy with reassuring promises that Biden, 77, has the decency and experience to tackle the pandemic and other difficult problems. They’ve also sought to portray the party’s moderate and liberal wings as largely unified, burying progressive concerns that Biden is too much of an establishment centrist.

At a small rally earlier in the day near Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Trump told his supporters that Biden would be their “worst nightmare.”

Andrew Yang, the entrepreneur who challenged Biden for the Democratic nomination, opened the convention’s fourth night by urging Americans who voted for Trump “or didn’t vote at all” in 2016 to consider the former vice president.