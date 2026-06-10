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NewsWorldJohannesburg midnight massacre: At least 12 killed, nine wounded in coordinated settlement attack
JOHANNESBURG

Johannesburg midnight massacre: At least 12 killed, nine wounded in coordinated settlement attack

At least 12 dead and 9 injured after a heavily armed gang ambushes a Johannesburg informal settlement. South African police launch a massive manhunt.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 11:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Johannesburg midnight massacre: At least 12 killed, nine wounded in coordinated settlement attackREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A massive police manhunt is underway in South Africa after a highly coordinated mass shooting left at least 12 people dead and nine others seriously wounded in a Johannesburg informal settlement.

 

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