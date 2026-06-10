NewsWorldJohannesburg midnight massacre: At least 12 killed, nine wounded in coordinated settlement attack
Johannesburg midnight massacre: At least 12 killed, nine wounded in coordinated settlement attack
At least 12 dead and 9 injured after a heavily armed gang ambushes a Johannesburg informal settlement. South African police launch a massive manhunt.
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