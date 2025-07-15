Pastor John MacArthur, the leader of Grace Community Church of US' California, died at the age of 86, reportedly after being hospitalised with pneumonia. In a post on X, Grace to You, the media ministry he founded, informed on Tuesday (IST) about the demise of the Pastor.

"Our hearts are heavy, yet rejoicing, as we share the news that our beloved pastor and teacher John MacArthur has entered into the presence of the Savior. This evening, his faith became sight. He faithfully endured until his race was run," the post read.

2 Timothy 4:1-8

Who Is John MacArthur?

According to the website of Grace To You, John MacArthur was the pastor-teacher of Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, California. He was also an author, conference speaker, chancellor of The Master’s University and Seminary, and featured teacher with the media ministry. After graduating from Talbot Theological Seminary, John came to Grace Community Church in 1969. In 1985, he became the President of The Master’s College.

In 1986, the Pastor founded The Master’s Seminary, a graduate school dedicated to training men for full-time pastoral and missionary work. He has authored hundreds of study guides and books, including The Gospel According to Jesus, Our Sufficiency in Christ, Strange Fire, Ashamed of the Gospel, The Murder of Jesus, The Prodigal Son, Twelve Ordinary Men, and The Truth War.

John MacArthur is survived by his wife, Patricia, four married children, and fifteen grandchildren.