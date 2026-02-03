Josh D’Amaro to succeed Bob Iger as Disney CEO: What it means for the entertainment giant

Washington: The Walt Disney Company has chosen a long‑time insider to take the helm of one of the world’s most recognisable entertainment brands. Josh D’Amaro will succeed Bob Iger as the company’s chief executive officer later this year. D’Amaro, who presently leads Disney’s global parks and experiences division, will officially become CEO on March 18, 2026, the company said in a statement.

His appointment brings to an end a succession process that had been closely watched across corporate America, with speculation about Disney’s next leader running for more than a year. He takes over from Iger, who returned from retirement in 2022 to guide the company through challenging times. He will continue to be associated with Disney as a senior adviser and member of the board until his planned retirement at the end of this year.

At 54, D’Amaro is a 28‑year Disney veteran and has spent much of his career rising through the company’s ranks. At present, he is serving as chairman of Disney Experiences, the division that runs theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, Imagineering and consumer products around the world. Under his leadership, that segment is believed to have grown into one of the company’s most profitable businesses.

As CEO, he will lead Disney during a time of big changes. The company is managing hit movies, popular theme parks and changes in media and technology. His new role will also involve steering future phases of the company’s growth, including expansion of its streaming offerings and creative projects.

In addition to D’Amaro’s promotion, Disney announced that Dana Walden, co‑chair of Disney Entertainment, will take on a new position as president and chief creative officer. In this role, she will focus on Disney’s creative output and work closely with the new CEO as the company evolves.

The decision to choose D’Amaro shows Disney’s trust in his understanding of the company’s brand and operations. In a press release, Iger said D’Amaro’s experience, leadership and connection to what Disney audiences value make him well suited to lead the company into its next chapter.

D’Amaro’s journey at Disney began in 1998. He has held a wide range of leadership roles over the years, including top positions at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort early in his career. As he steps into the CEO position, he inherits a company that continues to draw millions of visitors to its parks each year, produces blockbuster films and grows its reach across digital platforms.

With his promotion scheduled to take effect at Disney’s annual meeting in March, he becomes the ninth CEO in over a century of Disney’s history. The board’s unanimous vote in favour of his appointment points to a new era for the entertainment giant as it prepares for future expansion and innovation.

Bob Iger’s long influence on Disney, which included major acquisitions and expansion of the company’s global footprint, set the stage for this moment. As the baton passes to D’Amaro, Disney’s leadership transition signals a fresh chapter for the company that continues to influence global media, storytelling and consumer experiences.