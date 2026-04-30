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NewsWorldJPMorgan Executive used Indian subordinate as ‘sex slave’; Faces lawsuit over allegations of coercion, drugging: Report
JPMORGAN CASE

JPMorgan Executive used Indian subordinate as ‘sex slave’; Faces lawsuit over allegations of coercion, drugging: Report

Lorna Hajdini, 37, an Executive Director within the bank’s Leveraged Finance division, is the primary focus of the complaint filed in the New York County Supreme Court.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2026, 11:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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JPMorgan Executive used Indian subordinate as ‘sex slave’; Faces lawsuit over allegations of coercion, drugging: ReportImage: Lorna-Linkedin/Instagram

A high-ranking JPMorgan Chase executive has been accused in a bombshell lawsuit of transforming a junior colleague's professional life into a nightmare of sexual abuse and racial harassment. The legal filing, first reported by the Daily Mail, details a harrowing series of allegations involving coerced sexual acts, the non-consensual administration of drugs, and professional intimidation. According to multiple other reports, the man was reportedly a married Indian who refused her advances but had to unwillingly oblige to save his job.

Systematic Abuse

According to the report, Lorna Hajdini, 37, an Executive Director within the bank’s Leveraged Finance division, is the primary focus of the complaint filed in the New York County Supreme Court. The plaintiff, an Asian-American banker proceeding anonymously as "John Doe," alleges that the abuse began shortly after Hajdini joined the firm in early 2024.

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According to the lawsuit, Hajdini used her superior corporate rank to trap the married banker in a cycle of "non-consensual and humiliating sex acts." The plaintiff claims that when he attempted to rebuff her advances, Hajdini threatened to sabotage his career, allegedly telling him, "If you don’t ***** me soon, I’m going to ruin you."

Allegations of Drugging 

The complaint outlines several disturbing incidents where the plaintiff claims his autonomy was stripped away through chemical means. Doe alleges that Hajdini admitted to spiking his drinks with Rohypnol (commonly known as "roofies") and Viagra to ensure he was physically capable of engaging in coerced sexual encounters.

The lawsuit further details a ‘litany of obscene forced acts’ that allegedly occurred against the plaintiff's will. In one instance, Doe claims he was reduced to tears while Hajdini performed a sexual act on him, ignoring his pleas to stop. The filing also alleges a pattern of derogatory racial slurs directed at both the plaintiff and his wife.

Corporate Retaliation

Beyond the individual allegations against Hajdini, the lawsuit takes aim at JPMorgan Chase, accusing the financial giant of enabling a toxic environment and failing to protect the whistleblower. Doe claims that after he formally reported the ‘severe sexual abuse’ in May 2025, the firm retaliated by placing him on involuntary leave and destroying his professional reputation.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase has dismissed the merits of the lawsuit, stating that an internal investigation found no evidence to support the claims. The bank noted that while many employees cooperated with the probe, the complainant allegedly refused to participate or provide central facts.

As of now, Hajdini remains employed at the firm. The plaintiff is seeking punitive damages for emotional distress, lost earnings, and reputational harm, while calling for a fundamental overhaul of the bank's internal reporting practices.

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