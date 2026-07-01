/July 2026 night sky: From planet alignments to full buck moon; Check 7 must-watch celestial events

July 2026 is going to be an exciting month for sky lovers and astronomy enthusiasts. From bright planets coming close to each other to a beautiful full moon, there will be many chances to enjoy stunning views in the night sky.
This July will offer several interesting sky events like the close meeting of Mars and Uranus, Earth reaching its farthest point from the Sun (aphelion), and the bright Full Buck Moon. Some of these can be seen easily with the naked eye, while a few may need binoculars or a small telescope.
July 4 (before sunrise): Mars and Uranus conjunction
July 6 (1:00 AM EDT): Earth at aphelion
July 7 (late night to dawn): Moon and Saturn conjunction
July 11 (before sunrise): Moon, Mars and Pleiades alignment
July 17 (after sunset): Moon and Venus conjunction
July 29 (throughout the day): Jupiter at solar conjunction
July 29 (10:35 AM EDT): Full Buck Moon
Most of these events are visible from a wide stretch of the world: India, the US, the UK, Australia, and plenty of other places. That said, exact timing shifts depending on where you are, and clouds can always ruin the plan. Check your local forecast.
July 4: Mars meets Uranus. Look east before sunrise. The two planets will appear remarkably close together in the sky, with the Pleiades star cluster potentially visible nearby as a bonus.
July 7: Moon and Saturn. Through the night and into the early hours, the Moon will sit close to Saturn. Simple, quiet, and genuinely lovely to look at.
July 11: Moon, Mars, and the Pleiades. A thin crescent moon near Mars, with the Pleiades cluster in the frame. Aim for the eastern
Sky about 60 to 90 minutes before sunrise to catch it at its best.
July 17: Moon and Venus. This one's the most accessible of the lot. Venus is already bright — pair it with a crescent moon and
You've got something hard to miss. Step outside 30 to 90 minutes after sunset and look west.
July 29: Full Buck Moon. No particular direction required. It'll be up all night, visible worldwide. The kind of moon that stops you mid-walk.
July 29: Jupiter reaches solar conjunction, meaning it passes behind the Sun from our perspective and disappears from view for a while.
You don't need a lot. Most of these events are naked-eye. What you do need: darkness. Get away from city lights if you can; even a short drive makes a difference. Give your eyes a full 20 minutes to adjust before you start looking. And check the weather first, because a clear forecast matters more than any equipment you bring.
With so many beautiful events happening in one month, July 2026 is perfect for anyone who loves looking at the night sky. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced observer, these celestial events are a great chance to enjoy the wonder.
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