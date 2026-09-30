The Baloch Liberation Front's newly formed women's wing, Karima Armed Assault Division (KAAD), conducted an attack against Pakistan Army vehicles traveling on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) highway in Turbat, killing nine soldiers. The video footage of the attack was posted by the armed insurgent group on its media cell, Aashoob.
As reported in statements made by the media cell, Aashoob, KAAD fighters ambushed a three-car Quick Response Force (QRF) convoy on September 22. From the video footage, the attacks show the fighters shooting at the military cars from close range and heavily damaging transport vehicles, with many personnel injured.
The Baloch Liberation Front said the Qurban unit provided tactical support in the operation to stop the security forces from encircling the women fighters. But one fighter, Chakar Murad, died in the crossfire, the group admitted. At the moment, the casualty figures cannot be independently verified.
The name of the armed division has been named after Karima Baloch, a leading independence advocate and the first woman chair of Baloch Student Organisation-Azad, who died mysteriously in Toronto in 2020. The unit represents years of structured combat training aimed at integrating female fighters into active front-line combat roles.
Beyond the Turbat ambush, recent footage demonstrates KAAD operatives conducting unauthorised vehicle checks and blockades in the Mangchar area of Kalat. The BLF's public rollout of these operations highlights an expanding combat presence and an evolving operational structure within the separatist movement.
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