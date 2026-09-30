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  • /Meet KAAD: Balochistan's first female combat wing claiming 9 deaths in Pakistan army ambush | VIDEO

Meet KAAD: Balochistan's first female combat wing claiming 9 deaths in Pakistan army ambush | VIDEO

Know about the Baloch Liberation Front's newly formed female wing, KAAD, which claimed responsibility for an attack on a Pakistani military convoy in Turbat.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 08:12 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 08:12 AM IST
Meet KAAD: Balochistan's first female combat wing claiming 9 deaths in Pakistan army ambush | VIDEO

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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