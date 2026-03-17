Kabul horror: Pakistan’s airstrike on destroys rehab hospital – 400 dead, Taliban furious

Kabul: In a devastating airstrike carried out late March 16 night, Pakistan targeted a hospital in Afghanistan’s capital, killing at least 400 people, according to Afghanistan’s deputy government spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat. The hospital was specialised in treating individuals struggling with drug addiction. Rescue teams continue to dig through the rubble to recover survivors and victims.

A large portion of the hospital building, according to Fitrat, was destroyed in the overnight attack. He confirmed that the death toll has reached 400, while another 250 people were injured. Emergency teams are working to control fires at the site and pull victims from the debris.

Pakistan denies targeting hospital

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Pakistan has denied hitting any hospital in Kabul, claiming that no civilian locations were affected in its strikes on the Afghan capital and eastern Afghanistan on Monday. Officials stated that only terrorist groups were targeted, insisting that the operation was carried out with extreme caution to avoid collateral damage.

The strike followed intense cross-border gunfire between the two countries. The Afghan government condemned the attack as a breach of its national borders and warned that it would respond. The deadly clash between the neighbouring nations has now entered its third week.

Taliban condemns attack

Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s Ministry of Health, said that a large part of the drug rehabilitation hospital was completely destroyed. Firefighters continued for hours to extinguish flames among the rubble. Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid described the strike on patients as a brutal assault.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information claimed that its airstrikes targeted military positions and terrorist support structures, including Taliban technical equipment and ammunition depots. The ministry added that the operation also focussed on Pakistani terrorists operating within Kabul and Nangarhar in Afghanistan.

The statement emphasised that Pakistan’s actions were executed with great care to avoid unnecessary damage. Officials dismissed claims of an attack on the hospital as false and misleading, accusing Afghan authorities of trying to inflame public emotions and distort the truth.