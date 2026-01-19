Kabul Hotel Blast Targets Chinese Nationals; Several Killed And Multiple Injured

Several people were killed, and others were wounded in a powerful explosion at a hotel in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw district, Afghanistan, on Monday.

The attack specifically targeted Chinese nationals, according to Tolo News, citing security officials.

According to Tolo News, the exact number of casualties has not been disclosed, and the cause and nature of the explosion still remain unclear. Security officials have not yet issued a detailed official statement.

The blast, which occurred amid heightened regional tensions, underscores ongoing security threats to foreign investments in Afghanistan.

Casualty figures remain unconfirmed officially, but local reports highlight the precision strike on the hotel housing Chinese personnel. This incident risks complicating Beijing's Belt and Road initiatives in the region.

Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for the Kabul Security Command, confirmed the hotel blast in Shahr-e-Naw's Flower Street area, Fourth District, via a post on X, stating it caused casualties.

Investigation teams have launched probes into the explosion's nature, with further details promised to the media soon. Zadran emphasized ongoing research to determine the cause amid initial reports of targeted violence against Chinese nationals. This follows heightened alerts for foreign assets in Kabul.

This is a developing story; further details are awaited.

(with ANI inputs)

