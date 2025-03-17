Kalpana Chawla Birth Anniversary: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About The First Indian Woman In Space

Kalpana Chawla, born on March 17, 1962, was the first Indian woman to travel to space twice. Tragically, she lost her life in the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster in February 2003. Despite her untimely passing, she continues to inspire people worldwide, particularly young women.

From an early age, Chawla was passionate about aviation, and she not only achieved her dream of becoming an astronaut but also left behind a lasting legacy as a role model for millions. Her remarkable journey continues to motivate aspiring space enthusiasts across generations.

10 Facts About Kalpana Chawla

1. India’s national hero, Kalpana Chawla, was born on March 17, 1962, in Karnal, Haryana. She completed her early education in her hometown before pursuing aeronautical engineering at Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh. She is believed to be the first woman to enroll in this course.

2. After earning her Bachelor's degree in India, she moved to the United States in 1982 to pursue a Master’s program.

3. In 1984, she obtained a Master of Science degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas. Later, in 1988, she completed her PhD in aerospace engineering from the University of Colorado.

4. From childhood, she had a deep fascination for aeroplanes and frequently visited local flying clubs with her father. After completing her studies, she joined NASA’s Ames Research Centre in 1988.

5. After working with NASA for a few years, she was selected as an astronaut candidate in 1994.

6. In 1997, she embarked on her first space mission aboard Space Shuttle Columbia, serving as a mission specialist and the primary robotic arm operator.

7. During her mission, she interacted with then-Indian Prime Minister IK Gujral, sharing images of the Himalayas taken from space.

8. Her second and final space mission was aboard STS-107 in 2003. Unfortunately, the 16-day journey ended in disaster when the spacecraft disintegrated upon re-entering Earth's atmosphere, claiming the lives of all seven crew members. This led to a temporary suspension of Space Shuttle Columbia’s missions.

9. As per her wishes, her remains were cremated and scattered at a National Park in Utah. She was married to Jean Pierre Harrison for 20 years before her tragic demise in February 2003.

10. In recognition of her contributions, she received numerous honors and awards from both the Indian and US governments. The first satellite in the Met-Sat series was renamed "Kalpana-1" to honor her legacy.