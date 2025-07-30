Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2938795https://zeenews.india.com/world/kamchatka-earthquake-tsunami-videos-pacific-warnings-july30-2025-2938795.html
NewsWorld
KAMCHATKA

Caught On Camera: New Videos Show Scale Of 8.7 Magnitude Quake In Russia's Kamchatka | WATCH

Witness dramatic videos of the magnitude 8.7 earthquake striking Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula. The powerful quake triggered tsunami waves hitting the Russian coast.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2025, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Caught On Camera: New Videos Show Scale Of 8.7 Magnitude Quake In Russia's Kamchatka | WATCH New Videos Show Scale Of 8.7 Magnitude Quake (Photo: Social media)

A massive 8.7 earthquake hit off Russia's distant Kamchatka Peninsula in the early hours of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, causing a widespread Pacific Ocean tsunami warning. Although an initial assessment by the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the quake at 8.0, it was upgraded later, confirming one of the biggest quakes to hit the area in decades.

The strong earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 19.3 km (12 miles) and was located about 125 km (80 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Avacha Bay. 

Dramatic Videos Surface

Within minutes, dramatic videos surfaced on social media websites, claiming to capture the magnitude of the quake. Videos taken indoors showed spurious movements, with furniture swaying and buildings shaking. One surveillance video, seemingly from a mobile shop, showed items falling from shelves as the quake struck. Another clip captured the moment the seismic center in Russia detected the earthquake, setting off alarms. While initial reports indicate no casualties directly from the tremors, damage to buildings, including a kindergarten, has been reported.

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said the event was "serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," in a video posted on Telegram.

Pacific-Wide Tsunami Warnings

The earthquake led immediately to tsunami warnings and advisories in the Pacific. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory for regions including Alaska and a watch for the US island territory of Guam and other Micronesian islands.

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) enhanced its tsunami warning, warning that waves of as much as three meters (9.8 feet) were forecast along Japan's Pacific coast. The waves were expected to strike between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM JST (0100-0230 GMT). Russian authorities confirmed that a 32 cm (1 foot) high tsunami wave might hit the Kamchatka coast. In contrast, Severo-Kurilsk, a town located to the south of the peninsula, confirmed that initial waves had crashed and evacuation had been ordered by Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko. Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky reports included chaos, with people evacuating the streets and power and mobile phone outages.

Kamchatka and Russia's Far East are located on the very active Pacific Ring of Fire, an area infamous for frequent and intense earthquakes and volcanic activity. The area shook with a series of five powerful quakes earlier in July, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 7.4. The authorities are still keeping a close eye on developments and asking people in affected coastal districts to be on their guard and follow evacuation instructions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK