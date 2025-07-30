A massive 8.7 earthquake hit off Russia's distant Kamchatka Peninsula in the early hours of Wednesday, July 30, 2025, causing a widespread Pacific Ocean tsunami warning. Although an initial assessment by the US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the quake at 8.0, it was upgraded later, confirming one of the biggest quakes to hit the area in decades.

The strong earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 19.3 km (12 miles) and was located about 125 km (80 miles) east-southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Avacha Bay.

Dramatic Videos Surface

Within minutes, dramatic videos surfaced on social media websites, claiming to capture the magnitude of the quake. Videos taken indoors showed spurious movements, with furniture swaying and buildings shaking. One surveillance video, seemingly from a mobile shop, showed items falling from shelves as the quake struck. Another clip captured the moment the seismic center in Russia detected the earthquake, setting off alarms. While initial reports indicate no casualties directly from the tremors, damage to buildings, including a kindergarten, has been reported.

#Breaking



Major Earthquake Strikes Off Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia



A powerful earthquake occurred on July 29, 2025, at approximately 23:24 UTC (7:24 p.m. ET), centered off the east coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula. Seismological agencies have registered its magnitude at… pic.twitter.com/fkb0nvrQ03 — OSINT WWIII (@OsintWWIII) July 30, 2025

Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said the event was "serious and the strongest in decades of tremors," in a video posted on Telegram.

Pacific-Wide Tsunami Warnings

The earthquake led immediately to tsunami warnings and advisories in the Pacific. The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami advisory for regions including Alaska and a watch for the US island territory of Guam and other Micronesian islands.

#BREAKING: Watch as footage captures the moment the powerful 8.0 earthquake was detected by seismic sensors in Russia, with alarms blaring across monitoring stations. In response, the Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Russia's Far East, while Hawaii have been… pic.twitter.com/STWS5rGkqi (@rawsalerts) July 30, 2025

Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) enhanced its tsunami warning, warning that waves of as much as three meters (9.8 feet) were forecast along Japan's Pacific coast. The waves were expected to strike between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM JST (0100-0230 GMT). Russian authorities confirmed that a 32 cm (1 foot) high tsunami wave might hit the Kamchatka coast. In contrast, Severo-Kurilsk, a town located to the south of the peninsula, confirmed that initial waves had crashed and evacuation had been ordered by Sakhalin Governor Valery Limarenko. Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky reports included chaos, with people evacuating the streets and power and mobile phone outages.

#BREAKING | NEWS

Massive 8.0 ⚡️Magnitude earthquake has struck in Russia watching for tsunami warning in Guam and Hawaii possible. pic.twitter.com/qyXoAGYyGj — Todd (@tparon) July 30, 2025

Kamchatka and Russia's Far East are located on the very active Pacific Ring of Fire, an area infamous for frequent and intense earthquakes and volcanic activity. The area shook with a series of five powerful quakes earlier in July, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 7.4. The authorities are still keeping a close eye on developments and asking people in affected coastal districts to be on their guard and follow evacuation instructions.