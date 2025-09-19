Advertisement
Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.8 Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka Coast

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake has struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 06:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake has struck off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, a seismically active area. The quake occurred at 18:58 UTC with an estimated depth of 20 kilometers, according to seismic monitoring agencies. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the sparsely populated area.

 

