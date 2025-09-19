Earthquake Of Magnitude 7.8 Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka Coast
A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake has struck off the coast of Russia's Kamchatka.
Trending Photos
A powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake has struck off the eastern coast of Russia’s Kamchatka region, a seismically active area. The quake occurred at 18:58 UTC with an estimated depth of 20 kilometers, according to seismic monitoring agencies. There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the sparsely populated area.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement