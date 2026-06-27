/Pakistan: Explosions and heavy gunfire erupt near paramilitary rangers office and universities in Karachi | VIDEO

Widespread panic swept through a highly populated academic and institutional hub in Karachi on Saturday after a powerful explosion, followed by heavy, continuous gunfire, broke out on a major transit route.
BIG BREAKING: Jamaat-ul-Ahrar has Claimed responsibility for the suicide attack near Rangers Headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan. https://t.co/AGDaR4YeUg pic.twitter.com/lCdozaqmoV— Osint World (@OsiOsint1) June 27, 2026
High alert sounded in Pakistan's commercial capital Saturday night after a series of blasts followed by intensive gun firing was reported in the city. Law enforcement agencies are racing to secure the area while trying to figure out the actual extent of the unfolding situation.
According to regional TV news channel Geo News, exchanges of intensive gunfire continued to be heard from the area even hours after the first explosion occurred. Preliminary findings indicate that the area around a commercial workshop located at the backside of the Al Jadeed Shopping Center was the scene of the explosion.
Footage uploaded on social media sites showed heavily armed troops from the police and paramilitary forces controlling the access to Blocks 5 and 6 in full force.
Reacting to the rapidly developing situation, Chief Minister of the Sindh Province Syed Murad Ali Shah ordered the immediate deployment of all available resources by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the province and Additional Inspector General of Karachi.
According to an official statement issued from his office, the Chief Minister ordered the top brass to immediately file a complete report. In addition, he urged law enforcement to use all possible tactics for eliminating any threat and finding out the roots behind the explosion.
According to the Edhi Foundation of Pakistan, which is known as the largest non-governmental volunteer ambulance and rescue service in the country, several medical units have been dispatched to the scene after the first alerts.
As of the night of Saturday, the provincial health department and the police administration do not have any confirmed reports regarding any casualties or damages to buildings. Also, there has been no claim on behalf of any militant organization or separatist group as of now.
The city of Karachi has been a constant target for asymmetric warfare and sabotage. Several outlawed organisations such as TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) and BLA (Baloch Liberation Army) frequently target the city. Clearance operation by security forces is still being carried out in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.
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