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Pakistan: Explosions and heavy gunfire erupt near paramilitary rangers office and universities in Karachi | VIDEO

An explosion and intense gunfire have been reported near the paramilitary Rangers office and multiple universities in Karachi.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:32 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:56 PM IST
Pakistan: Explosions and heavy gunfire erupt near paramilitary rangers office and universities in Karachi | VIDEO

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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