Karachi fire horror: 30 bodies found trapped behind shutters in single shop; toll rises to 61

The tragic event that has unfolded in the wake of the major fire at the Gul Shopping Plaza in Karachi has turned even deadlier as the body count rose to 61 yesterday. In a horrifying find, the authorities managed to retrieve 30 dead from a China shop in the basement six days after the fire first broke out in the congested area of Saddar.

Authorities said that with cooling operations still underway and scores of people unaccounted for, the confirmed toll could exceed 100.

Behind Shutters: The 'Dubai Dinnerware' Tragedy

DIG Karachi South, Asad Raza, confirmed that the 30 victims were discovered in a shop called 'Dubai Crockery' located on the mezzanine floor.

Initial investigation findings revealed the tragic struggle for survival, which showed that while the iron shutters were brought down by shopkeepers and people in anticipation of protecting themselves from the oncoming smoke and fire, they ended up trapping everyone inside the shop, culminating in their deaths.

"The victims were trapped inside as the fire engulfed the floor. Data from recovered mobile phones confirms these individuals had been on the mezzanine level since Saturday night," officials stated.

Challenges Of Identification Among Ruins

"The state of the bodies of the recovered victims is heart-breaking for the medical team. Most of the bodies that were delivered to the mortuary are charred beyond recognition," Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed explained.

DNA Testing: The authorities are gearing up to perform a DNA test on people in order to identify whom the victims are and give them back to their grieving families.

Suspended Search: Debris removal operations in the other floors momentarily ceased in favor of removing the deceased from the china shop.

73 Remain Missing, Including 16 Children

The Sindh provincial administration has also published a dreadful list of 73 missing persons presumably trapped under the rubble. This list consists of women and elderly men, as well as 16 boys aged 10-18 years already engaged as shop assistants or out shopping when the fire started on January 17.

'Zero Safety Standards': Government Probe Begins

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, who led an investigation team, strongly condemned "gross negligence on the part of the management" associated with this building.

Violations: The plaza, a large wholesale market, had no compliance with international standards of fire safety and no functioning fire extinguishers.

The Blaze: The fire started on Friday night and raged for nearly 36 hours before being brought under control, but heat pockets continue to ignite in the basement.

