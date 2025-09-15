Kash Patel In Trouble? Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel is facing increased scrutiny with people calling for his resignation for being ‘incompetent’ for the post. Patel’s is facing political and public pressure after Charlie Kirk’s assassination. While the FBI and law enforcement agencies failed to find the killer, the shooter’s father turned him in after spotting his photos and videos related to the murder. While Kirk’s killer Tyler Robinson is in custody, the Congress leaders are questioning the failure of the FBI in tracking down the shooter. There is now a growing call for Kash Patel to resign as the FBI director.

Patel is scheduled to testify before the Senate and House judiciary committees on Tuesday and Wednesday, where he will face questions not only on the FBI’s handling of the Kirk case but also on his ability to steady an agency strained by political battles and internal turmoil amid deepening national divisions.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump praised Patel for the bureau’s swift identification and capture of Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson.

Still, criticism has persisted — even within conservative circles — with some questioning whether Patel is equipped to lead the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, which employs 38,000 personnel, including 13,000 agents.

Christopher F Rufo, a fellow at the conservative think tank Manhattan Institute, criticised Patel on X. He urged the Republicans to assess whether Kash Patel is the right man to run the FBI. “He performed terribly in the last few days, and it’s not clear whether he has the operational expertise to investigate, infiltrate, and disrupt the violent movements of whatever ideology — that threaten the peace in the United States,” he added.

US Senator for California Adam Schiff said, "On Tuesday, Kash Patel will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Needless to say, I have some questions for him."

A social media user noted, “Kash Patel is the living definition of waste, fraud, and abuse—all on the taxpayer’s dime. Flying private to see his girlfriend, skipping critical meetings, and totally unfit for the job he was never qualified for in the first place. But hey… playing FBI Director is rough work.”

Legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said, "Kash Patel has proved, once again, he is UNFIT to lead the FBl. The men and women of the FBI deserve better. And the American people deserve better."

Meanwhile, Kash Patel said that it was the decision to release videos of the killed that led to his arrest. "Against all law enforcement recommendations, we demanded the video footage and enhanced stills of the suspect be released to the public. Robinson’s father, who ultimately turned him in to authorities, told law enforcement that he recognized his son in that released video," said Patel.