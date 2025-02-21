The White House welcomed Kash Patel’s confirmation as FBI Director, calling it a crucial step in President Trump’s agenda to restore integrity and uphold the law. They also stated that the FBI will now focus on enforcing justice fairly and without bias.

Sharing a post on X, the White House wrote, "@FBIDirectorKash Patel's confirmation as FBI Director is a crucial step in executing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law."

"The FBI will serve the American people and refocus on its core mission: enforcing justice fairly and without bias," the post added.