Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2861972https://zeenews.india.com/world/kash-patels-fbi-confirmation-crucial-step-in-trumps-agenda-white-house-2861972.html
NewsWorld
DONALD TRUMP

'Kash Patel's FBI Confirmation Crucial Step In Trump's Agenda': White House

The White House welcomed Kash Patel’s confirmation as FBI Director, calling it a crucial step in President Trump’s agenda to restore integrity and uphold the law. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Kash Patel's FBI Confirmation Crucial Step In Trump's Agenda': White House Image: @WhiteHouse/ X

The White House welcomed Kash Patel’s confirmation as FBI Director, calling it a crucial step in President Trump’s agenda to restore integrity and uphold the law. They also stated that the FBI will now focus on enforcing justice fairly and without bias.

Sharing a post on X, the White House wrote, "@FBIDirectorKash Patel's confirmation as FBI Director is a crucial step in executing President Trump's agenda to restore integrity and uphold the rule of law."

"The FBI will serve the American people and refocus on its core mission: enforcing justice fairly and without bias," the post added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK