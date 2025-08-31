Kathak, Tabla, Classical Beats And Rousing Cheers: PM Modi Gets A Warm Embrace In China | Watch

Tianjin (China): A warm breeze of home greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin as members of the Indian community rolled out a vibrant cultural welcome. As he stepped into the city for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, it was not just politics on the agenda, pride, tradition and heartfelt performances took center stage.

“China's Indian community accorded a very special welcome in Tianjin. Here are some glimpses,” the Prime Minister posted on X, sharing snapshots of the celebration.

The air was alive with colour and rhythm. Dancers moved with grace through traditional Kathak and Odissi routines. The strains of classical music floated through the space, drawing applause and admiration. Every step and note echoed India’s artistic legacy.

Among the performers stood Zhang Jinghui, an Odissi dancer from China who could not hide her emotions. “I felt a little nervous but it is a great honour for me and my crew. He (PM Modi) asked me where I learned this. I learned from India and my guruji is Sanchita Bhattacharyaa from Kolkata,” she told ANI.

Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders. pic.twitter.com/gBcEYYNMFO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025

The celebration brought together many voices. Saubhik Mandal, a scientist based in Shanghai, spoke about the excitement and promise he felt.

“It was a great experience. I have come from Shanghai. I work here as a scientist...I saw PM Modi in person...There is an immense opportunity in the biotech sector...With the population of the two countries, the industry can grow. PM Modi says ‘perform, reform and transform’. This is excellent,” he said.

Music added another layer to the atmosphere. Tabla notes punctuated the cultural gathering, played by Zhuang Jing. Her joy was evident. “It was so exciting. I think we did our best. I think the PM liked our classical music. It was an honour. He is such a nice person, I had never expected,” she said.

The Prime Minister’s two-day visit will include high-level meetings during the SCO Summit. Discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to follow.

But before the geopolitics begins, Tianjin offered a moment of warmth, expression and shared identity, a scene that clearly moved those who performed and the one who watched.