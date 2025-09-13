Kathmandu Mayor Pays Tribute As Gen Z Protests Claim 51 Lives

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah on Friday paid tribute to those killed in Nepal's Gen Z protests, calling their sacrifices a turning point for the country's future.

"Dear Gen Z, Your contributions and sacrifices have brought change to the country. Heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs. Your contributions are invaluable, which will forever guide future generations on the path of patriotism and duty. Infinite respect to you all. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Shah wrote on social media in Nepali.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 51 people have died so far in the youth-led demonstrations that erupted across Nepal on September 8. Of these, 30 were killed by gunshots, while 21 died from burns, wounds, and other injuries.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nepal Police co-spokesperson Ramesh Thapa said the dead included one Indian national and three police personnel.

At least 36 bodies have been kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where post-mortem examinations began on Friday. The hospital has also started releasing bodies of the protestors after completing autopsies.

The protests, led largely by young demonstrators in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal and Birgunj, began after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Authorities have since imposed curfews in several cities, including Kathmandu. Friday's curfew is set to remain in place until 5 pm and will be re-imposed from 7 pm until 6 am on Saturday, the Nepalese Army announced.

Nepal's Parliament was formally dissolved late Friday, just hours after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country's interim Prime Minister.

The decision was taken at Karki's first cabinet meeting held at 11 pm. The President's Office announced that fresh elections to the House of Representatives will be held on March 5, 2026.

"Honourable President Shri Ram Chandra Poudel, as per the recommendation of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Sushila Karki, has dissolved the current House of Representatives with effect from 11:00 PM on Friday, Bhadra 27, 2082 BS. The date for the election of the new House of Representatives has been fixed as Thursday, Falgun 21, 2082 BS (i.e. 5 March 2026)," the statement read.

Earlier on Friday, Karki took oath at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, becoming Nepal's first woman Prime Minister.

Her appointment came after the resignation of KP Sharma Oli earlier this week, following weeks of anti-corruption protests driven by Gen Z activists demanding political accountability.

The President's Office said the new cabinet has been tasked with restoring order and preparing the ground for elections